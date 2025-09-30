Omega EMS Expands Operations into Vietnam to Accelerate Global Growth and Innovation

Omega manufacturing line

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omega EMS, a leading electronics R&D and manufacturing company renowned for its cutting-edge capabilities and commitment to excellence, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Vietnam. This strategic move establishes a strong international footprint, significantly increases capacity, and reinforces Omega EMS’s position as a global leader in the rapidly growing Southeast Asian market.The new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the coveted Saigon Hi-Tech Park, will serve as a central hub for Omega EMS’s operations in Asia. This will enable the company to better serve the growing demand for high-quality electronics R&D and manufacturing from existing U.S.-based technology customers as well as new partners across the region. The expansion will create over 100 new jobs, contribute to local economic development, and foster collaborative partnerships with local businesses and communities.To support this growth, Omega EMS will collaborate with SHTP Training, a professional training unit under Saigon Hi-Tech Park. SHTP Training will assist Omega EMS in recruiting, training, and developing a skilled workforce aligned with the company’s high-tech standards, while also contributing to the broader advancement of regional human resource capabilities.Chris Alessio, President & CEO of Omega EMS, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion:“Vietnam represents a significant opportunity for us. The country’s strategic location, robust infrastructure, and highly skilled workforce make it an ideal base for our next phase of growth. While the U.S. and Vietnamese governments continue routine discussions on trade and tariff policy, we remain confident in the long-term strategic value of this expansion and in the resilience of our global supply chain.”The new facility at Saigon Hi-Tech Park will feature advanced manufacturing technologies and adhere to the highest standards of quality and sustainability. By leveraging local talent and resources, Omega EMS aims to optimize production efficiency, accelerate deployment of next-generation R&D and electronics manufacturing solutions, and maintain the flexibility needed to adapt to evolving global market dynamics.In addition to bolstering production capabilities, Omega EMS is committed to supporting the local community. The company plans to invest in educational programs, environmental sustainability initiatives, and other projects to create a positive and lasting impact in the region.Nguyen Ky Phung, President of Saigon Hi-Tech Park, welcomed the announcement, stating:“We are delighted to see Omega EMS choose Vietnam—and specifically Saigon Hi-Tech Park—as a key location for its expansion. This investment underscores our country’s growing importance in the global manufacturing landscape and demonstrates our commitment to fostering a favorable environment for international businesses.”Omega EMS remains dedicated to its reputation for innovation and quality as it grows its international presence in Vietnam. The company looks forward to building strong local relationships and contributing to the ongoing success and development of the region.About Omega EMSFounded in 2015, Omega EMS is a leader in R&D and electronics manufacturing, with over 80 years of combined experience managing some of the most complex EMS projects in Silicon Valley and throughout North America. We understand the unique and dynamic support our customers require for success. By balancing extreme flexibility, unsurpassed customer service, and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), combined with real-world operational expertise, Omega EMS provides a true “one-stop solution” for all EMS needs.Our mission is to provide our customer partners with best-in-class services to ensure the fastest timeline to successful product development, introduction, and ongoing cost-effective manufacturing support.For more information, visit www.omega-ems.com

