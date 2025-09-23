HHS awards $1.5 billion in opioid response grants to states, tribal communities

The Department of Health and Human Services announced yesterday that it will award more than $1.5 billion in opioid response grants to states and tribal communities through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The funding will address opioid use prevention, overdose reversal medications, treatment and recovery support.

