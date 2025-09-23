Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,603 in the last 365 days.

HHS awards $1.5 billion in opioid response grants to states, tribal communities

HHS awards $1.5 billion in opioid response grants to states, tribal communities 
The Department of Health and Human Services announced yesterday that it will award more than $1.5 billion in opioid response grants to states and tribal communities through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The funding will address opioid use prevention, overdose reversal medications, treatment and recovery support. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HHS awards $1.5 billion in opioid response grants to states, tribal communities

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more