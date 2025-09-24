Gabriele AI Launches Augmented Entertainment & Regenerative Neurotech Fusion to Improve Cognitive Function & Longevity

Gabriele AI Pioneering AI Augmented Entertainment and Gaming

Gabriele AI Augmented Entertainment, Regenerative Neurotechnology and Electron-rich Water Fusion Promises to Revolutionize Cognitive Enhancement and Longevity

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gabriele AI, a precision regenerative wellness technology company, is an emerging force at the intersection of entertainment, artificial intelligence, gaming and precision biotechnologies, today announced its bold mission to harness the power of a multifaceted integration of advanced regenerative technology, entertainment, gaming, electron-rich "revival" water technology, advanced AI technology and data-driven approaches with the aim to revolutionize the field of human cognitive longevity, extend health spans, mitigate the key mechanisms of aging, stress and anxiety, achieve optimal cognitive states, and transform the way audiences experience storytelling.“We are standing at a pivotal moment in history, Gabriele AI is pioneering a new era where AI-augmented entertainment , groundbreaking regenerative wellness technologies converges to reshape not only how we experience stories, but how we could enhance human cognitive potential, brain function and healthier longevity.” James Ryan, CEO "Almost anything and everything in personalized entertainment and gaming is now possible, and this technology can make a difference"Gabriele AI was founded by an elite team of innovators, creative visionaries, including pioneers of advanced regenerative technologies. James Ryan, CEO and Co-Founder, the creative leadership of Gerry Sherard, a 36-year veteran of global film industry, and AI innovation, Phil Tan, a world-renowned action coordinator, fight choreographer, actor, producer, known for innovative action sequences with Hollywood elite; and Asif Akbar a director, writer and producer of over 50 films - with legendary Hollywood talent- bringing cinematic excellence to this initiative.“Gabriele AI is a revolutionary convergence of AI, regenerative tech, entertainment and gaming. The future of entertainment, a potential game changer for cognitive longevity. We are using the most advanced light and acoustic technologies to improve our brain function, so the more you play our game or watch our generated movies the smarter you could get,” said Phil Tan, co-founderThis groundbreaking initiative combines:• Revolutionary AI-powered entertainment platforms – films, games, and immersive experiences with the aim to improve cognition, and expand creativity through advanced applications of light, sound, and neuro-modulating, adaptive storytelling.• Electron Enriched Natural Spring "revival" Water – for oxidative stress reduction, to mitigate root causes of neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, while boosting cellular energy, vitality, and cognitive longevity.• AI-Powered Longevity agent with Electron Enriched Revival bottled Water - to improve cognitive longevity.Together, this unique synergy of AI-driven entertainment, and scientifically enriched water creates a transformational model of health and creativity, where audiences are not just consumers, but active participants in their own personalized well-being and longevity.This is more than a business. It is an initiative that aims to extend the human health span, rewarding creatively, scientifically—and morally."We are at a turning point in history where entertainment and science no longer run on separate tracks, they merge to transform how we live, think, and thrive. At Gabriele AI, we are creating entertainment, games, and immersive experiences that can revive the mind and body.” Gerry Sherard, Co-Founder of Gabriele AI “With over 36 years working in film, advertising, and media across four continents, I’ve seen how storytelling can shape culture. Now, James Ryan's with vision and Phil Tann’s creative expertise, we’re taking that power to a whole new level—combining AI-driven creativity, with electron-enriched natural spring water, an Ai-agent to unlock health, longevity, and human potential like never before.”“This is entertainment that could potentially help cognitive decline, science that inspires, and with a winning combination of innovative technology fused together with a pioneering team - we will endeavor to make a real difference." — Asif Akbar, Co-Founder,Like the Angel Gabriel, who throughout history inspired revelations across faiths, Gabriele AI now carries a new mission: to deliver revelation in science, health, and creativity to uplift humanity.Gabriele AI, is a game-changing startup established by a world-class team of experts in molecular, cell and developmental biology, mechanobiology, bioengineering, physics, genetics, computer vision (system engineers, & ML researchers), AR, entertainment industry, and innovators in business, who have come together with the aim to accelerate cutting-edge, non-invasive, multifaceted human brain stimulation & modulation technology with the aim to improve or help mental and cognitive processes involved in memory and intelligence, dementia, PTSD, and anxiety, and create new ways to improve life by changing the future of entertainment.

