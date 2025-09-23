James Heras Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Quality, Resilience & Making His Mark in the Seafood Industry

FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Heras, founder of Omakon, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on turning passion into purpose, redefining luxury in a traditional industry, and staying true to your roots while building something entirely your own.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In his episode, Heras opens up about the emotional journey behind launching Omakon—from family dynamics and personal setbacks to the relentless pursuit of quality that defines his brand. He reveals how hardship became fuel, and how precision, authenticity, and innovation can reshape an entire industry.“Passion fuels success—doing what you love brings energy and determination to push through challenges,” said Heras.James’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/james-heras

