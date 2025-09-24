Ghia launches Blood Orange Le Spritz: A new, less bitter flavor in their best-selling non-alcoholic spritz line

The category-leading aperitif brand’s fifth ready-to-drink flavor celebrates the Italian classic

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ghia, the non-alcoholic aperitif brand redefining drinking and socializing for a modern era, announces the release of Blood Orange Le Spritz, the fifth flavor in its best-selling Le Spritz line of canned drinks. The new single-serve, ready-to-drink Blood Orange spritz blends Ghia’s signature bitter aperitif with juicy blood orange. The result is an approachable yet complex flavor profile that offers all the spirit with none of the booze.Like a classic Italian spritz, Blood Orange Le Spritz sips juicy, dry, and slightly sweet, with a light bitterness on the finish. The drink is crafted with pure botanicals and natural extracts, with no added sugar or artificial ingredients, and also incorporates a subtle touch of Mediterranean marjoram, which adds piney, herbal depth and ties the flavor to the Southern coast of Europe. With its citrus-forward profile, Blood Orange Le Spritz is Ghia’s most approachable Spritz yet, underscoring their mission to offer high-quality drinks that foster meaningful connections without numbing the night.“We’re thrilled to add Blood Orange to the Le Spritz lineup, which offers a more approachable sip without compromising what makes Ghia special,” said Mélanie Masarin, founder of Ghia. “Blood Orange was always on our list to work with, and we were pleasantly surprised by how it softens our Aperitif while still keeping its complexity. It feels distinctly Italian, making it the perfect way to honor our roots.”The launch builds on the momentum of Ghia’s existing Le Spritz lineup: Ghia Soda, Ghia Ginger, Lime & Salt, and Sumac & Chili. Since launching in 2020, Ghia has been sold across more than 4,000 retailers nationwide, including specialty grocers, bars, and big-box retailers, such as Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Target. Ghia is also available at 1,200 bars and restaurants nationwide, including Bemelmans Bar in New York, Gjelina and Funke in Los Angeles, and Justine's in Austin.Blood Orange Le Spritz is available online at drinkghia.com starting September 24, 2025, with a suggested retail price of $60 for a 12-pack of 8 oz. cans.Key Details0% ABV (non-alcoholic)60 Calories per 8-oz canBright blood orange, crisp bitterness, subtle Mediterranean herbsBest enjoyed chilled, over ice, or paired with Italian snacks during aperitivo hourVegan, gluten-free, no artificial flavors, caffeine-free, no preservatives, no added sugarWhat is Ghia Blood Orange Le Spritz?Blood Orange Le Spritz is a non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink canned spritz made with Ghia’s signature bitter Aperitif and fresh blood orange. It’s crisp, juicy, and inspired by Italian spritz culture.Is Ghia Blood Orange Le Spritz alcoholic?Like all Ghia products, it is non-alcoholic, 0% ABV.What ingredients are in Ghia’s Blood Orange Le Spritz?Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate, Blood Orange Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Lemon Balm Extract, Date Concentrate, Gentian Root Extract, Orange Blossom Extract, Plum Juice Concentrate, Blood Orange Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Marjoram Extract, Acacia, Rhubarb Root Extract, Ginger Extract, Yuzu Extract.Does Ghia offer subscriptions?For recurring Ghia deliveries, subscribe and save 15% on your order. Get Ghia delivered every other week, monthly, or every other month.Does Ghia have any giftable offerings?Ghia is a great gift for hosts, people who want to drink less, or those who love high-quality drinks. Ghia also offers Totem Glassware in partnership with designer Sopher Lou Jacobsen.What does it taste like?It’s bright and citrus-forward, with blood orange balancing the herbal bitterness of Ghia’s Aperitif. Mediterranean marjoram adds subtle piney notes.How should I drink it?Serve chilled, straight from the can or over ice. Enjoy it aperitivo style with potato chips, Castelvetrano olives, or light Mediterranean snacks.Where can I buy it?Blood Orange Le Spritz is available on Ghia's website and will roll out soon on Amazon, in big box retailers, specialty shops, bars, and restaurants.How much does it cost?$60 for 12 8-oz cans.What is Ghia?Founded in 2020 by Mélanie Masarin, Ghia is a non-alcoholic aperitif brand inspired by Mediterranean aperitivo culture. The brand offers category-defining beverages for connection and celebration without alcohol.Why Blood Orange?Blood Orange is deeply connected to Italy and Mediterranean traditions. It delivers a juicy, approachable flavor while honoring Ghia’s Mediterranean roots.

