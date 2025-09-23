Homefront CRM App Launches for Home Service Providers

Homefront CRM In the App Store Chapter One Logo

Chapter One Launches Homefront CRM App for Home Service Providers.

NEW YORK, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home service contractors often juggle five to eight different software tools to manage daily operations, from scheduling apps and payment processors to client databases and route planners. Chapter One, the New York startup building operating infrastructure for local service businesses, today launched Homefront, an all-in-one CRM designed specifically for plumbing, HVAC, painting, remodeling, and related trades.Homefront brings the entire service workflow into a single platform. Contractors can schedule jobs, manage client relationships, dispatch technicians, track progress in real time, send estimates and contracts, process payments, and request reviews from one dashboard. The system also optimizes routes, coordinates subcontractors, and provides analytics that highlight the most profitable services and customers.By replacing fragmented tools with one streamlined system, Homefront gives independent operators the same efficiency as national franchise operations without the cost or loss of control. The app builds on Chapter One’s AI-driven infrastructure, which already supports more than 100 service providers nationwide with marketing automation, payment processing, and customer communication, and extends it directly into field operations as a single source of truth for contractor businesses.The platform reduces administrative burden, improves job management capacity, and simplifies customer interactions. Its mobile-first design allows technicians to update job status, capture photos, and collect payments on-site, eliminating the need for back-office work.Homefront is part of Chapter One’s broader mission to deliver enterprise-grade infrastructure to fragmented local service markets. By providing advanced tools at small business price points, the company enables independent contractors to scale efficiently and compete head-to-head with larger operators. Homefront is now available to qualifying service providers nationwide, with implementation typically completed within 48 hours.

