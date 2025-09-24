RhythmScience Licenses Groundbreaking AI Algorithm from Cedars-Sinai to Optimize Heart Failure Treatment

RhythmScience Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RhythmScience , a leader in cardiac data management solutions, today announced it has licensed the exclusive rights to the innovative heart failure –artificial intelligence ( HF-AI ) algorithm from Cedars-Sinai. The AI-powered technology, invented by Raj Khandwalla, MD, a leading cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai, is designed to revolutionize the management of heart failure by optimizing therapeutic treatments for patients.The HF-AI algorithm, developed and validated at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai, analyzes patient data to provide personalized recommendations for Guideline-Directed Medical Therapy (GDMT), a cornerstone of heart failure treatment. This cutting-edge tool aims to assist clinicians in efficiently and effectively titrating medications to the optimal doses for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.The algorithm's development was detailed in the "Optimizing Guideline Directed Medical Therapy Using Remote Patient Monitoring and Artificial Intelligence in Patients with Heart Failure and Reduced Ejection Fraction (TURING-HF)" study, led by Dr. Khandwalla. The study authors found that cardiologists agreed with the AI treatment recommendations 90.8% of the time, which doubled the use of lifesaving heart failure medications and led to a 74% reduction in hospitalizations.“We are thrilled to integrate Dr. Khandwalla’s pioneering HF-AI algorithm into our Rhythm360 platform,” said Shawn Kumar, CEO of RhythmScience. “This technology aligns perfectly with our mission to transform complex cardiac data into actionable insights that improve patient outcomes. By automating and personalizing GDMT with HF-AI, we can empower cardiologists to provide the best possible care for their heart failure patients.”This licensing agreement builds upon an existing strategic relationship between RhythmScience and Cedars-Sinai. Cedars-Sinai Health Ventures was a lead investor in RhythmScience's Series A funding round, a testament to the shared vision of leveraging technology to advance cardiovascular care.Dr. Raj Khandwalla, who serves as the medical director of Cedars-Sinai Technology Ventures, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. "The HF-AI algorithm was born out of a clinical need to apply evidence-based guidelines more consistently and effectively for our heart failure patients. I am confident that by partnering with RhythmScience, a company with a proven track record in cardiac data management and a strong existing relationship with Cedars-Sinai, we can accelerate the translation of this technology from research to real-world clinical practice, ultimately benefiting patients across the country.”The integration of the HF-AI algorithm into RhythmScience’s comprehensive Rhythm360 platform will provide clinicians with a powerful new tool to manage heart failure. The platform currently supports the management of data from a wide array of cardiac implantable electronic devices and remote patient monitoring tools.About RhythmScience: RhythmScience is a leading provider of cardiac data management solutions. Its flagship platform, Rhythm360, is a cloud-based software that simplifies the follow-up of remote and in-person cardiac data to manage patients with complex chronic conditions. The platform is designed to streamline workflows, enhance clinical decision-making, and improve patient care.

