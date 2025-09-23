Shapiro Administration Works to Promote Business Investment and Travel to Pennsylvania During Economic Development Trip to Ireland

A senior team from DCED is promoting the Commonwealth as the best place for international business investments, with more than 22 global companies investing over $93 million to expand into PA over the past year.

Sec. Siger and senior business development leaders will work to secure private sector investment to create jobs and grow the economy in Pennsylvania.

VisitPA is also showcasing all that The Great American Getaway has to offer to Irish tourists ahead of major international sporting events and more coming to Pennsylvania in 2026.

Harrisburg, PA – This week, as part of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to promoting international business investment, trade, and travel to the Commonwealth, senior officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Community and Economic Development (DCED) are in Ireland meeting with business leaders, key stakeholders, and residents to promote Pennsylvania’s rich culture and strong economic momentum. Participating DCED officials are Secretary Rick Siger, BusinessPA’s Chief Commercial Officer Aaron Pitts, and Tourism Deputy Secretary Anne Ryan.

During the trip, Secretary Siger and Chief Commercial Officer Pitts are meeting with representatives from nearly 15 Irish companies, as well as various economic development professionals and trade experts. The companies represent a wide range of expertise in line with Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy ― ranging from manufacturing to life sciences, and other advanced technology. Secretary Siger will also be meeting with companies that have existing strong relationships with the Commonwealth, many of which intend to further invest in their Pennsylvania operations.

This economic development trip also coincides with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ historic game against the Minnesota Vikings in the first regular-season NFL football game ever played in Ireland at Dublin’s Croke Park.

“Bringing global businesses and international tourists to Pennsylvania are key parts of Pennsylvania’s Economic Development Strategy and this historic football game offers our BusinessPA and Tourism teams a unique opportunity to expand our already strong relationship with the Republic of Ireland,” said Secretary Siger. “More than 16,000 employees and 382 companies from Ireland currently call Pennsylvania home. Trips like this one are vital to fostering working relationships and encouraging more international companies to invest here as we exchange products, cultures, and ideas that ultimately benefit the Commonwealth’s economy and create real opportunities for Pennsylvanians.”

Pennsylvania is Open for Business

The Shapiro Administration continues to prove that the Commonwealth is the premier place for international businesses and workers. Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have made securing meaningful investments in the Commonwealth a priority. In 2024 alone, more than 22 global companies invested over $93 million to expand into Pennsylvania as a result of DCED’s work. Top companies from Ireland, such as Linde Gas & Equipment, Johnson Controls, and Trane Technology are established in Pennsylvania ― and thanks to our business-friendly environment, strong workforce, and abundant resources, more Irish businesses will soon expand their operations here as well.

“BusinessPA finds new and innovative ways to aggressively promote the Commonwealth and win investments that further boost our economy and secure our economic future ― this trip is another example of how we’re getting stuff done,” said Chief Commercial Officer Pitts. “Being in Ireland provides us with a valuable opportunity to engage in person with new and existing international business leaders and double down on why Pennsylvania is the best place for them to grow and succeed.”

Last year, Pennsylvania exported $663 million to Ireland, with top commodities including pharmaceutical and plastics products. Ireland has the sixth highest Foreign Direct Investment footprint in the Commonwealth and is Pennsylvania’s ninth largest trading partner. Currently, 382 Irish companies have their base of operations located in Pennsylvania to grow in the North American market.

Promoting Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway

With tourism and the hospitality industry also identified as key sectors in the Economic Development Strategy, the Pennsylvania Office of Tourism announced the launch of a new Visit PA advertising campaign in Belfast and Dublin ahead of the historic Steelers game, designed to increase awareness of Pennsylvania’s destinations, cultural icons, and the marquee events the state will host in 2026.

The campaign is anchored by a series of bold Visit PA murals that embody Pennsylvania’s rich cultural landscape of people, places, and personalities, now on full display in Dublin’s Temple Bar, right next to Fitzsimons pub — which will transform into a Steelers bar while the NFL is in town.

In addition to the murals, Visit PA will promote Pennsylvania’s 2026 events through street activations, influencer events, social media campaigns, and media interviews, inviting Irish fans to experience Pennsylvania’s unique blend of sport, history, and celebration.

“Ireland and Pennsylvania already share a deep cultural connection — from our Irish heritage communities to our shared love of sport and fandom. With the Steelers here in Dublin, we’re strengthening that bond in a way that inspires trips to Pennsylvania in 2026,” said Tourism Deputy Secretary Ryan. “We want Irish fans to join us not only for the NFL Draft, the FIFA World Cup, and America’s 250th birthday, but also to learn more about the many unique destinations and experiences across Pennsylvania that demonstrate why Pennsylvania is truly The Great American Getaway.”

Just as Pennsylvania played a crucial role in 1776, we are primed to once again be in the spotlight in 2026 with major events throughout the Commonwealth ― from NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball tournament, the FIFA World Cup and MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square and the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers’ game in Dublin is just the opening chapter in a year of extraordinary opportunities to explore Pennsylvania. VisitPA’s ongoing campaign is promoting the state as a premier destination for Irish and other international travelers, highlighting how the Keystone State’s unique blend of sport, culture, history, and nature can make for a remarkable travel experience.

