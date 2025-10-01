The Training Doctor, LLC Launches: A First-of-Its-Kind Peer Community for HR Leaders Tackling Succession Planning

New membership community offers support, tools, and connections for HR professionals responsible for building future-leader pipelines.

Succession Planning is business continuity insurance—and HR leaders shouldn’t have to figure it out alone. This community provides tools, support, and the confidence needed to tackle succession.” — Nanette Miner, Ed.D.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Succession planning has long been one of the most urgent—and most neglected—priorities in business. Today, Dr. Nanette Miner, Managing Consultant and recognized succession planning expert, announced the launch of The HRxchange, a dedicated membership community created specifically for HR professionals who are tasked with designing, managing, or leading succession planning initiatives in their organizations.“Too often, HR leaders are handed the responsibility for succession planning with little budget, limited resources, and no roadmap,” said Dr. Miner. “The HRxchange changes that. It’s a supportive, practical space where HR professionals can learn from each other, get their questions answered quickly, and stop feeling alone in the process.”The HRxchange community offers members access to:• Monthly live Q+A calls with peers and experts (with searchable transcripts available anytime)• A growing video library of short, practical “how-to” lessons on succession planning challenges• Curated monthly lessons that address real-world HR succession issues• Monthly newsletter• A vetted advisor directory for when members need outside expertiseFor a limited time, new members can secure the Founding Member rate of just $57/month, locked in for life.For more information and to join The HRxchange, visit www.trainingdr.com/hrx

