The Training Doctor, LLC Launches: A First-of-Its-Kind Peer Community for HR Leaders Tackling Succession Planning
New membership community offers support, tools, and connections for HR professionals responsible for building future-leader pipelines.
“Too often, HR leaders are handed the responsibility for succession planning with little budget, limited resources, and no roadmap,” said Dr. Miner. “The HRxchange changes that. It’s a supportive, practical space where HR professionals can learn from each other, get their questions answered quickly, and stop feeling alone in the process.”
The HRxchange community offers members access to:
• Monthly live Q+A calls with peers and experts (with searchable transcripts available anytime)
• A growing video library of short, practical “how-to” lessons on succession planning challenges
• Curated monthly lessons that address real-world HR succession issues
• Monthly newsletter
• A vetted advisor directory for when members need outside expertise
For a limited time, new members can secure the Founding Member rate of just $57/month, locked in for life.
For more information and to join The HRxchange, visit www.trainingdr.com/hrx.
Nanette J Miner, Ed.D.
The Training Doctor, LLC
+1 843-647-6304
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.