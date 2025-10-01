Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,994 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,610 in the last 365 days.

The Training Doctor, LLC Launches: A First-of-Its-Kind Peer Community for HR Leaders Tackling Succession Planning

New membership community offers support, tools, and connections for HR professionals responsible for building future-leader pipelines.

Succession Planning is business continuity insurance—and HR leaders shouldn’t have to figure it out alone. This community provides tools, support, and the confidence needed to tackle succession.”
— Nanette Miner, Ed.D.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Succession planning has long been one of the most urgent—and most neglected—priorities in business. Today, Dr. Nanette Miner, Managing Consultant and recognized succession planning expert, announced the launch of The HRxchange, a dedicated membership community created specifically for HR professionals who are tasked with designing, managing, or leading succession planning initiatives in their organizations.

“Too often, HR leaders are handed the responsibility for succession planning with little budget, limited resources, and no roadmap,” said Dr. Miner. “The HRxchange changes that. It’s a supportive, practical space where HR professionals can learn from each other, get their questions answered quickly, and stop feeling alone in the process.”

The HRxchange community offers members access to:
• Monthly live Q+A calls with peers and experts (with searchable transcripts available anytime)
• A growing video library of short, practical “how-to” lessons on succession planning challenges
• Curated monthly lessons that address real-world HR succession issues
• Monthly newsletter
• A vetted advisor directory for when members need outside expertise

For a limited time, new members can secure the Founding Member rate of just $57/month, locked in for life.

For more information and to join The HRxchange, visit www.trainingdr.com/hrx.

Nanette J Miner, Ed.D.
The Training Doctor, LLC
+1 843-647-6304
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Training Doctor, LLC Launches: A First-of-Its-Kind Peer Community for HR Leaders Tackling Succession Planning

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more