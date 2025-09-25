MOPE Clinic Releases Evidence-Based Report on the Safety of Vaginal Estrogen and DHEA for Menopausal Women

Benefits and Safety of Vaginal Estrogen and DHEA MOPE Clinic

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOPE Clinic, a leader in integrative hormone and wellness care, has released an evidence-based overview addressing one of the most pressing concerns for women navigating perimenopause and postmenopause: the safety of vaginal estrogen and vaginal DHEA therapies.Millions of women experience dryness, burning, urinary urgency, and painful intimacy during the menopausal transition. While treatment options exist, many hesitate due to concerns about cancer or blood clot risk. MOPE Clinic’s new report clarifies what current research shows and provides guidance for safe, effective symptom relief.What Are Vaginal Estrogen and Vaginal DHEA?Vaginal estrogen is applied locally through creams, tablets, or rings to restore healthy vaginal tissue. Vaginal DHEA, also known as prasterone, is a precursor hormone that converts in the vaginal tissue into small amounts of estrogens and androgens (i.e., local metabolism).NCBI+2PubMed+2Both therapies aim to relieve symptoms of genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM), including dryness, burning, painful intercourse, and urinary discomfort.American College of Physicians Journals+2PMC+2Because these treatments work locally, they deliver relief with significantly lower systemic absorption compared to oral hormone therapy.PMC+2ScienceDirect+2Documented Benefits for WomenClinical research and patient experiences show that vaginal estrogen and DHEA can provide:Relief from dryness, burning, and irritationNCBI+3American College of Physicians Journals+3PMC+3Improved comfort during intimacy (reduced dyspareunia)ScienceDirect+2PubMed+2Decreased urinary urgency and frequency (improvements in urinary symptoms)American College of Physicians Journals+1Enhanced overall quality of life (symptom relief correlates with better patient-reported outcomes)American College of Physicians Journals+1Safety Concerns: Cancer RiskLarge-scale studies offer reassuring evidence about cancer risks:Vaginal estrogen use has not been linked to higher rates of breast, endometrial, or ovarian cancer. In a large cohort study of 49,237 women with breast cancer, use of vaginal estrogen was not associated with increased breast cancer–specific mortality (HR 0.77, 95% CI 0.63–0.94) compared with non-users.JAMA NetworkA meta-analysis of eight observational studies found that vaginal estrogen in breast cancer survivors was not associated with increased recurrence (pooled OR = 0.48, 95% CI 0.23–0.98) or higher mortality.PubMed+2ScienceDirect+2Survivors of gynecologic cancers, once their disease is inactive, may safely tolerate low-dose vaginal estrogen under medical supervision (suggested in clinical reviews).PMC+2American College of Physicians Journals+2Vaginal DHEA (prasterone) improves GSM symptoms with only minimal increases in circulating hormone levels. In a pilot study of breast cancer survivors on aromatase inhibitors, mean serum estradiol remained extremely low (3.4 → 4.3 pg/mL, p = 0.9136), while vaginal symptoms improved significantly.PubMedTo date, no definitive evidence shows a significant rise in cancer recurrence tied to vaginal DHEA use, although long-term data in high-risk populations remain limited.MDPI+4PubMed+4CDA AMC+4While long-term data in high-risk populations are limited, experts recommend shared decision-making with oncologists.MDPI+3PMC+3PubMed+3Safety Concerns: Blood Clot RiskVenous thromboembolism (VTE), commonly known as blood clots, is another concern with hormone therapy. Research shows:Vaginal estrogen is not associated with increased clot risk, even in women with a history of VTE (because of low systemic absorption). Clinical reviews and safety assessments conclude negligible increased risk.ScienceDirect+3PMC+3American College of Physicians Journals+3Local application and low absorption explain the reduced risk compared to oral estrogen.PMC+2ScienceDirect+2Vaginal DHEA does not appear to raise clotting risk, although long-term studies remain fewer. (No clear evidence of prothrombotic effect in available studies.)NCBI+2PMC+2Comparing Vaginal and Systemic Hormone TherapyOral / systemic estrogen is associated with higher risk of breast and endometrial cancers, increased clot risk, and high systemic absorption (well established in large trials and observational studies).PMC+2JAMA Network+2Vaginal estrogen / DHEA: no significant evidence of increased cancer, minimal to no clot risk, and low absorption (per systematic reviews and safety studies).ScienceDirect+4PMC+4American College of Physicians Journals+4This distinction highlights why localized therapy is considered safer for many patients.Medical GuidelinesProfessional organizations, including the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) and ACOG, recommend:Trying non-hormonal options firstUsing the lowest effective vaginal estrogen or DHEA dose if symptoms persistAnnual reassessment of therapy needShared decision-making with providers for women with cancer or clotting historyPMC+2American College of Physicians Journals+2Practical Advice for PatientsMOPE Clinic encourages women to:Share complete medical history with their providersReport any unusual bleeding or symptoms immediatelyUse therapies only as directedReassess annually with their healthcare teamConclusion“Research continues to show that vaginal estrogen and vaginal DHEA are safe and effective options for many women,” said Chris Rue, FNP-C of MOPE Clinic. “For patients concerned about cancer or blood clot risk, the evidence is reassuring. When prescribed and monitored correctly, these therapies improve comfort, intimacy, and quality of life.”ReferencesBeste, M. E., et al. “Vaginal estrogen use in breast cancer survivors: a systematic review and meta-analysis of recurrence and mortality risks.” American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology (2025).ScienceDirect+1McVicker, L., et al. “Vaginal Estrogen Therapy Use and Survival in Breast Cancer.” JAMA Oncology (2024).JAMA NetworkMension, E., et al. “Safety of prasterone in breast cancer survivors treated with aromatase inhibitors: a pilot study.” PubMed (2022).PubMedHeo, Y. A. “Prasterone: A Review in Vulvovaginal Atrophy.” Drugs & Aging (2019).PubMedHussain, I., et al. “The safety of vaginal hormones and selective estrogen receptor modulators: a systematic review.” PMC (2023).PMCDanan, E. R., et al. “Hormonal Treatments and Vaginal Moisturizers for Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause.” Annals of Internal Medicine (2024).American College of Physicians JournalsBarton, D. L., et al. “Systemic and local effects of vaginal DHEA (prasterone).” PMC (2017).PMCComini, A. C. M., et al. “Safety and Serum Estradiol Levels in Hormonal Treatments in Patients with Breast Cancer History Presenting with VVA Symptoms.” (2023).ScienceDirectSauer, U., et al. “Efficacy of intravaginal dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) in menopausal vulvovaginal atrophy and dyspareunia.” Menopause (2018).ScienceDirectEuropean Medicines Agency. “Intrarosa (prasterone) – Product Information.” (EMA).European Medicines Agency (EMA)Cuccu, I., et al. “A Scoping Review of a Tailored Treatment-Based Approach for GSM, side-effects, safety.” MDPI (2024).MDPI

