New Officers Graduate 14th Natural Resources Basic Law Enforcement Academy

On Sept. 12, 2025, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) officially welcomed 17 new officers into the natural resources law enforcement profession during the graduation of the 14th Natural Resources Basic Law Enforcement Academy graduation.

This first combined DWR/VMRC Natural Resources Basic Law Enforcement Academy consisted of 27 weeks of intensive training, including firearm proficiency, crime scene investigations, impaired driving enforcement, operating watercraft, and driving multiple types of vehicles including four-wheel drive and all-terrain vehicles. There was also training in natural resource protection, United States Fish and Wildlife Service regulations, and fish species identification. The training curriculum for this combined class also expanded to meet VMRC’s needs and included courses in commercial fisheries and shellfish management.

The new officers will now begin field training in their assigned areas with a designated Field Training Officer. This will enable them to get the first-hand, front-line experiences that will set them up for success as they progress in their careers.

New officers and their departments and assigned areas:

Alexander Akers – DWR Henry County

David Barker (U.S. Marines) – DWR Goochland County

Forrest Dameron – VMRC Northern Area

Samantha Denney – VMRC Middle Area

Kenneth Fisher (U.S. Coast Guard) – DWR Lancaster County

Paige Gerhard – VMRC Southern Area

Scotty Hancock, Jr. – DWR Hanover County

Ralph Rich – DWR Shenandoah County

Canyon Schrader – VMRC Southern Area

Alexander Sitler (U.S. Navy) – DWR Prince George County

Andrew Sundra (U.S. Coast Guard) – DWR Nelson County

David Townsend – DWR Middlesex County

Daniel Trout – DWR Alleghany County

Davis Weddle – DWR Frederick County

James Winston – DWR Lee County

Ryan Womack (U.S. Army) – DWR King George County

Frank Woods (U.S. Army) – DWR Brunswick County

Awards were presented at the ceremony to recognize the hard work and proficiency of the recruits. They are as follows:

COLONEL’S AWARD

The Colonel’s Award is presented to the recruit with the highest test average in the recruit class. This includes all exams administered in the Academy and the final law enforcement certification exam administered by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). These exams included more than 1,200 questions covering objectives set by DCJS in the areas of professionalism, legal issues, communications, patrol, investigations, and defensive tactics/use of force. Other exams taken during the Basic Academy addressed the non-traditional functions that pertain specifically to the unique law enforcement duties of natural resources police officers. These include marine theft investigation, hunting incident investigation, and laws and regulations specifically pertaining to hunting, fishing, trapping, commercial fishing and boating. With an average test score of 94.11, the Colonel’s Award recipient was Officer James Winston.

BOARD AWARD

The Board of Wildlife Resources Award is given to the recruit who displays exceptional overall performance during the entire course of training. The recipient was selected for their motivation, professionalism, peer leadership, and for being an inspiration to others. They are also recognized for their support of the Academy and staff by providing outstanding logistical and administrative support. The recipient of the Board Award was Officer Daniel Trout.

MOST PHYSICALLY FIT AWARD

The Most Physically Fit Award is given to the recruit with the best overall performance in the three areas tested by the Basic Training Academy. The recruits were required to participate in near daily physical training for the entire 27-week period of the Basic Academy. This program consisted of CrossFit style workouts, swimming, and running. The four performance areas tested were push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups, and a mile-and-a-half run. The scores were compiled and reviewed by the instructors who assisted with physical training and then confirmed by Academy staff. The recipient of the Most Physically Fit Award was Officer Ryan Womack.

TOP SHOT AWARD

The Top Shot Award is given to the recruit with the highest overall qualification scores on firearms courses. Recruits were required to demonstrate proficiency with their issued pistol and rifle during day and night courses in a variety of demanding situations over the course of a two-week training period where each recruit fired well over one thousand rounds. During the six scored qualifying courses, this officer shot an average score of 99.3. The recipient of the Top Shot Award was Officer David Barker.

OUTSTANDING DRIVER AWARD

The Outstanding Driver Award is given to the recruit with the highest overall qualification scores on all driving courses. The selection is based solely on scores earned during the 48-hour block of driver training during the Academy. Due to the nature of the locations that officers are required to access and patrol, four-wheel drive vehicles are among the primary focus during this training. Training for this type of vehicle goes beyond the customary training for sedan patrol vehicles utilized by other law enforcement agencies. Driving courses include asphalt precision courses, high-speed reaction courses, emergency vehicle operations course, off-road obstacle negotiation, all-terrain vehicle operation, gravel surface braking course, and three different trailer backing courses. This officer earned a score of 100 on the evaluation of these courses. The recipient of the Outstanding Driver Award was Officer Davis Weddle.

TOP BOATING AWARD

The Top Boating Award is given to the recruit who displays exceptional overall performance during the two weeks of on-the-water boat operation training. This training consisted of operating a variety of patrol boats ranging from SAFE boats to tiller-steer Jon boats. This award was voted on by the Boating Cadre who instructed, evaluated, and worked alongside the recruits throughout the training. This recipient demonstrated the best overall boating operation skills and most successfully applied these fundamentals in real world scenarios. The recipient of the Top Boating Award was Officer Forrest Dameron.

VCPA AWARD

The Virginia Conservation Police Association (VCPA) has served CPOs, formerly known as Game Wardens, with the mission of serving people and wildlife since 1981. The VCPA Motivating Member Award is presented to the recruit who demonstrated outstanding performance throughout the academy. This recruit always provided a sunny disposition and was quick to stand up a fellow recruit in a time of need. This recruit demonstrated the core values of the VCPA and stood out as a compassionate teammate within the academy class. The recipient of the VCPA Motivating Member Award was Officer Kenneth Fisher.

To learn more about Virginia’s Conservation Police Officers and Marine Police Officers, please visit the DWR and VMRC Department webpages.