Lacy Helms&Kristin Ceriani Join-Legacy Makers sharing Insights /Purpose-Led Business,Supporting Children w/Special Needs

FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lacy Helms, speech-language pathologist and co-owner of OASIS Pediatric Therapy, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where, with Kristin Ceriani, she will share insights on launching a mission-driven business, creating inclusive care for children with disabilities, and leading with compassion and purpose.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In their episode, Helms and Ceriani will walk viewers through the journey of building a business from scratch, navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship, and believing in the potential of every child. They share how community support, integrity, and dedication can lead to lasting impact.“Never ever ever give up or count a child out”, said Helms.Lacy’s and Kristin’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/lacy-helms

