22-Year-Old Launches AI Career Tool After Friends Panic About Job Automation

New platform WillAITakeMyJob.xyz uses OpenAI and Anthropic data to tell workers if AI will steal their jobs

I'm 22, just graduated. I'm scared. My friends are scared. We deserve to make career decisions based on actual data, not anxiety. That's why I built WillAITakeMyJob.xyz.” — Addison Hoff

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Look, here's what happened. Addison Hoff just graduated college at 22. He's terrified about AI taking her job before she even gets one. So are all his friends.Instead of doom-scrolling Tiktok, He did something about it.He launched WillAITakeMyJob.xyz this week – a free platform that tells you exactly how screwed (or safe) your career is from AI automation. And the data behind it is legit.The Problem Is RealHere's the thing everyone's dancing around: AI is coming for jobs. Fast. OpenAI's research shows 80% of workers will see at least 10% of their tasks automated. Nearly 20% could lose half their job functions to AI.That anxiety is justified: Anthropic's Economic Index reveals 36% of occupations already use AI for at least 25% of tasks.- Software developers and writers are getting hit hardest.The Solution Is SimpleWillAITakeMyJob.xyz cuts through the noise with three core features:Personalized Risk Analysis - Input your job, get a task-by-task breakdown of what AI will automate. Based on O*NET's database of 20,000 work tasks.Future-Ready Career Advice - Actionable recommendations on how to upskill and adapt, using Bureau of Labor Statistics data on job trends.Data-Driven Insights - Everything is backed by research from OpenAI, Anthropic, BLS, and O*NET.Why This Matters NowThe platform launched under tags "Productivity," "Artificial Intelligence," and "Career" – and it's already gaining traction. Users love that it translates complex research into practical guidance.Here's what makes it different: Instead of generic "learn to code" advice, it shows you exactly which parts of your job are automation-proof and which aren't. Then it tells you what to do about it.The research backing this is solid. Higher-income jobs like software development face greater AI exposure, but the impact varies by geography. Singapore and Washington D.C. show high AI adoption rates. The pattern is clear: AI adoption is selective but growing fast.The Bottom LineGen Z is entering the workforce during the biggest automation wave in history. They need real data, not LinkedIn thought leadership about "embracing change."WillAITakeMyJob.xyz gives them exactly that – for free.

