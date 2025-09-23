Heroes of the Homefront: PureMaids Hits 1,000 Families Served Across Toronto & the GTA

PureMaids celebrates 1,000 families served across Toronto & the GTA — giving households more moments, less mess with trusted cleaning.

More moments, less mess — a family-oriented team turns time back to Toronto families” — Max Danko

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureMaids, a Toronto-based cleaning service founded on quality and attention to detail, today reached a significant milestone: 1,000 households cleaned in and around the city of Toronto. Conceived in 2023 by an essential family-oriented team whose mentality is to be clean "as part of the mindset," PureMaids cleans 7 days a week (8 a.m. - 9 p.m.), responds to queries in real time, and supports each visit with an at-no-cost re-clean upon customers presenting photo proof that an item wasn't done to standard.

“We don't merely clean - we give time back to families," said PureMaids founder Max Danko. "From first message to final sparkle, it is our job to simplify daily life. That's what our slogan is all about: More moments, less mess.

Having 70% repeat business and a 4.9★ Google rating, Pure Maids Service Cleaning has grown by focusing on trustworthiness, reliability, and comprehensive checklists. As a recent customer described it:

“Max was very responsive and Alina did a great job cleaning our place, I am hiring them again and I would recommend this service to anyone :)” - Google review, Toronto



Why it matters now

Toronto households are busier than ever. PureMaids reduces mental load and weeknight and weekend household chores while preserving family time without compromising on standards. The team ethos: arrive prepared, clean spot on, check quality, leave peace of mind.

How PureMaids delivers

- Quality & Safety: Background-screened cleaners, in-room checklists on file in every room, and real-time quality control on every job.

- Completely insured: CAD $2 million coverage on dwelling and condo.

- Scope & flexibility: standard, deep cleaning, move-in/move-out, Airbnb turnover, and add-ons such as laundry and folding.

- Transparent pricing: $30-$40 CAD per hour/cleaner, depending on clean; 3 hour minimum.

- Fast, human assistance: real-time responses, easy scheduling, and on-time ETAs.



Coverage across the GTA

PureMaids services Toronto (Downtown Area, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, York Area, East York) and major GTA areas like Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Markham, Richmond Hill, and surrounding neighborhoods.

By the numbers:

- 1,000+ families served across Toronto & the GTA

-4.9★ average reputation on Google

- 70% repeat bookings

- 7 days a week | 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. | Instant response

- CAD $2M insurance coverage



More moments, less mess - for you and a friend: Invite a Friend - Everyone Saves $25

As we're hitting a milestone, PureMaids is running an invite a Friend referral: give us a shout out to someone new and, when they book for the first time (3-hour minimum) with code FRIEND25, you AND your friend each get $25 CAD off your next clean. Good anywhere in Toronto & the GTA for limited time only.

Try us. Love us. Share us. Save $25 - twice.

Get your evenings and weekends back. Register in less than a minute at puremaids.ca. More moments, less mess - today.



About PureMaids

Established in 2023 in Toronto, PureMaids is a family-oriented cleaning service in Toronto and the GTA. With a family-oriented team core team of professionals who treat each home "like our own" PureMaids blends exhaustive checklists, staff vetted through full background checks, CAD $2M insurance coverage, and quick, easy support. Services are 7 days a week (8 a.m.–9 p.m.), with immediate response and a free re-clean on demand.

Pure Maids provides premium maid service and eco-friendly cleaning solutions for homes and offices in Toronto.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.