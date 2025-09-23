Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Announces MTA Metro-North Railroad ‘Super-Express’ Trips Between Poughkeepsie and New York City to Launch Ahead of Schedule on Oct. 6

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of faster super-express trains on the Hudson Line between Poughkeepsie and New York City with the upcoming MTA Metro-North Railroad schedule effective Sunday, Oct. 5. The first super-express trains will run on Monday, Oct. 6. These new trips were announced in the Governor's 2025 State of the State address and will cut travel times between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central Terminal to less than 90 minutes each way. Initially projected to launch in 2026, work was completed ahead of schedule, allowing for faster service to begin in October.

First, I want to acknowledge some of the individuals you'll be hearing from momentarily. Justin Vonashek, our President of Metro-North Rail — we're going to have some announcements about Metro-North. Robert Free, the President of the Long Island Rail Road. I want to thank both of them for their tireless advocacy on behalf of not just the railroads, but, more importantly, our commuters. We also are joined by Mayor Kyriacou, the City of Beacon Mayor — he's got some important announcements to make as well. And Anthony Simon, the union representing SMART, the thousands of Long Island Rail Road employees.

So let's talk about Metro-North. Metro-North is more than just a train route. It is an incredible gateway between two worlds — and one is between the bustling streets of this great city, but also the charming hamlets up along the beautiful Hudson River. So you can have your morning run along the Hudson Line and then also end up at lunch time walking the streets of Manhattan and back home in a place like Beacon for dinner. So that's the beauty of this connectivity, this extraordinary rail line, as well as its connectivity to other lines as well.

But — what I know as a New Yorker and as a mom — there's nothing more precious in our lives than time. You know, how we get time back in our lives. And in my State of the State address, I address specifically the people who live along these rail lines, and said, “I want to give you some time back in your lives, and let's be bold and ambitious about how we do that.” So we secured over $26 million in our State Budget for critical rail improvements along the Hudson Line.

First of all, we outfitted trains with state-of-the-art GPS and train simulation software. We also had to make significant investments in our signaling infrastructure to boost the train speeds — that was important — and adding brand new diesel-electric locomotives that are also faster and greener. And this was all supposed to happen in 2026. I said, “No. It's going to happen in 2025.” Well, it's 2025 and we are literally two weeks away from the start. We accelerated our timeline. We got the work done ahead of schedule. So two weeks from now, we're going to have the super-express service along the Hudson Line begin.

So, listen to this: Starting October 6, these super-express trains will take you from Poughkeepsie to Grand Central in 90 minutes, and from Beacon to Grand Central in less than one hour and 15 minutes. How does that sound, Mayor? Pretty good for your residents of Beacon? For our daily commuters, we're saving 14 minutes off your trip, 70 minutes a week. It's a game changer for people. And so, if you really want to add it up, I did — four and a half hours extra a month back in your lives, and we're just getting started.

But this is what I really love and cherish about infrastructure and transit. It's not just about — as I said — the rails, and the bridges, the stations, it's about connecting people in their lives and getting them home in time for their kids' sporting event, or to help with the homework or to just kiss the little ones goodnight before they go to bed.

And this is part of fulfilling a promise I made when we finally launched congestion pricing. We said, “If we want more people to take our trains, we have to make it faster and more efficient for them to make that decision.” And so, we want to make it easier to get into Manhattan without a car, so this is part of that. If you give them reliable alternatives, this is the idea that they will embrace. And we've seen that incredibly, if you look at all the data associated with congestion pricing and how train ridership is up, traffic is down in the city. And so, all the results that we had hoped for are actually happening. So people told us they'd like to take the train, but they want it faster, they want it more efficient, and we delivered on that.

So these super-express trains are the latest in a long line of mass transit wins. As you know, we figured out a path, although it seemed insurmountable about a year ago, that we could fully fund the MTA capital plan — $68.4 billion. And we advanced long-stalled generational projects like the Second Avenue Subway and the Interborough Express. Again, those are my favorite ones — the ones that say “long-stalled.” Nobody could get it done. Not enough ambition or interest. And I say, “Bring those ones to me.”

And we also finished up our beautiful upgrades to Grand Central Madison in the Long Island Third Track. So we've proven over and over we can get it done. And these investments, not just in the systems, but also in our “Cops, Cameras, and Care” initiative we launched a couple of years ago.

Again, you've heard me say this, but it's still holding. We just came off the safest summer in 10 years, the safest two month period — July and August — in recorded history. The crime rates are down. And just last week alone — last week compared to the same week a year ago — crime was down 66 percent. So, we're making progress. I'll say it for the 100th time: We are not declaring mission accomplished or victorious efforts here. We're not done. But, those are numbers that cannot be challenged and they're extraordinary, particularly considering the trajectory that we were once on.

But before we go, I have one more transit-related announcement about our sports fans, particularly our golf aficionados. Golf's biggest event is just about to tee off at Bethpage. I was just out there last week. It's an extraordinary, extraordinary part of our State Park system. It's revered around the world for the accommodations and what we offer people, and we're expecting another 20,000 people to literally be taking the train out to Farmingdale, which is going to put a strain on the system as they watch the U.S. take on the golf teams from Europe during the Ryder Cup.

So, I want to make sure they all have a good experience — our locals and our visitors. And so today through Friday, we're running eight more eastbound trains every day. And on Saturday, we'll be adding nine more trains. So make sure that our golf fans can get out to Bethpage without any difficulty.

So let me just say this: Today's announcements in the scheme of all the complicating factors that are going on in the world may not seem significant to those who are not riders. But if you're a rider, and you’ve been waiting for this, talking about it and it just never got done; people have been saying we can go faster someday, somehow — my friends, we got it done. It's a commitment of all of our friends at the MTA, the Metro-North as well as the Long Island Rail Road.

When there is a need and when our commuters need something — they ask for improvement, enhancements, more reliability, faster speeds — we are committed to getting it done. That is my undying commitment to what is known as the lifeblood of this region. We do not function at all as the city we are without it, the region we are. And so I just want to say that we listen to the riders, and again, those are the most important voices out there in this entire system.

I know they're going to be excited to start living the experience of having more time back in their lives. So let me talk about someone who's very involved in this. Our next speaker, Metro-North President Justin Vonashek. And I want to thank him for finding the path to shave off a tremendous amount of time that would otherwise not have been happening until next year — we're getting it done in 2025.