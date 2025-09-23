California Supreme Court to Hold Oral Argument Outreach Session in Monterey County

Media interested in attending the session are asked to contact merrill.balassone@jud.ca.gov

The California Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Monterey on October 8, in what will be the court’s third annual outreach session under Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero.

The special session will be attended by students and teachers from nearby schools. Prior to observing oral argument, students will have an opportunity to ask the justices questions about their roles in the judicial system.

Said Chief Justice Guerrero: “The California Supreme Court is honored to welcome local students to our special oral argument session in Monterey. By bringing our courtroom to the community, we hope to create a deeper understanding of our court’s work and inspire the next generation to engage with the principles of justice, fairness, and civic responsibility.”

The court previously held oral argument in Monterey County in 1959, 1970, and 1979. Last year’s special session took place in Fresno, after a special session in San Diego in 2023.

The special session next month will take place in Monterey’s Colton Hall Museum, considered “the birthplace of California” as the site where the state’s first constitution was drafted in 1849.

The session will be open to the general public, but space is limited. Remote viewing opportunities will be available nearby at the Monterey Public Library, 625 Pacific Street; Monterey City Hall, 580 Pacific Street; and Irvine Auditorium at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, 499 Pierce Street. The event will also be broadcast live on the Supreme Court website and the California Courts Newsroom. The court has livestreamed its oral argument sessions since 2016.

View articles in the Monterey Peninsula Herald documenting the 1959 California Supreme Court session on Flickr.

