PA chapel shows solidarity with Reach journalists

The PA chapel has passed a motion to show public support for colleagues at Reach plc in light of mass redundancies at the publisher.

Full motion:

“The PA chapel is concerned to learn of a planned restructure at Reach putting more than 300 jobs at risk of being cut. We understand and appreciate that the British media needs to adapt to changes in the way the general public consume our content.

“However, the PA chapel believes that embarking on a wave of mass redundancies affecting titles including The Express, The Mirror, Manchester Evening News, Daily Star and Liverpool Echo is not just a body blow for those directly involved but also bad for the health of the whole industry.

“We believe the British media has the potential to not only survive but thrive through innovation, talent, training and diversity. Swathing cuts, albeit potentially mitigated by the creation of 135 new roles, are a blunt instrument that could have a damaging effect on those remaining. Having undergone a period of restructure at PA earlier this year, the PA Chapel understands all too well the negative impact this can have on staff wellbeing, morale and productivity.

“At a full PA chapel meeting on Tuesday, 23 September, members voted to pass a motion for a public show of support for our colleagues at Reach.”