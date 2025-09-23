Mexico, the in Vogue Destination, to Take Center Stage at FITUR 2026 as Official Partner Country

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico has been announced as the País Invitado (Partner Country) for the 46th edition of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2026, taking place from January 21 to 25 at IFEMA Madrid. The announcement was made by Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, during an official event held at the Residence of the Embassy of Mexico in Spain.This recognition places Mexico in the global spotlight atone of the tourism industry’s most influential gatherings, where the country will showcase an immersive program celebrating its deep cultural heritage, dynamic gastronomy, and rising profile as a destination for international tourism investment.“Being the Partner Country of FITUR 2026 is a strategic opportunity to position Mexico as a global tourism powerhouse,” said Rodríguez Zamora. “It allows us to highlight the country's cultural, natural, and culinary richness and showcase new routes and emerging destinations to industry professionals, investors, global media, and travelers.”A Showcase of Diversity and GrowthMexico’s participation at FITUR 2026 comes during a period of strong growth in its tourism sector. From January to July 2025, the country recorded $21.68 billion USD in revenue from international visitors—a 6.8%increase compared to the same period in 2024. It also welcomed 27.7 million international tourists, up 7.2%, while the total number of international visitors surpassed 55.8 million, marking a 13.5% rise.Accompanied by Mexico’s Ambassador to Spain Quirino Ordaz, Economic Development Advisory Council Coordinator Altagracia Gómez Sierra, and IFEMA Madrid Executive Vice President Daniel Martínez, Rodríguez Zamora emphasized that these figures reflect global confidence in Mexico’s tourism offerings and reinforce the country's ambitions of becoming the fifth most visited nation in the world by 2030.An Immersive Pavilion ExperienceDuring FITUR 2026, Mexico will unveil the largest pavilion from the Americas, featuring an interactive, immersive, and innovative space. All 32 Mexican states will be represented, bringing to life their regional cultures, tourist regions, and “Pueblos Mágicos” (Magical Towns).Attendees will experience an extensive agenda of events, including:Gastronomic and artisanal exhibitionsCultural performancesStrategic business meetingsDestination presentationPanels on sustainability, infrastructure, and community developmentMexico’s participation will highlight both world-renowned destinations and lesser-known highlights, from its 35 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and celebrations like Día de Muertos and Carnaval de Veracruz, to rising destinations supported by sustainable tourism initiatives."Ventana a México" at the EmbassyRunning parallel to FITUR, the Mexican Embassy in Spain will host “Ventana a México”, a cultural showcase designed to deepen the connection between Mexico and European audiences. This satellite series will feature exhibitions, culinary tastings, and networking events, reinforcing Mexico’s commitment to cultural diplomacy and tourism promotion.Looking Ahead to the 2026 FIFA World CupThe timing of FITUR 2026 aligns with another global spotlight moment: Mexico’s co-hosting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This rare alignment of events will position Mexico at the crossroads of sports and tourism, offering an unmatched opportunity to promote travel that extends beyond stadiums to cultural experiences, culinary exploration, and heritage tourism.“FITUR 2026 will mark the beginning of a global narrative that shows Mexico as a world-class destination,” Rodríguez Zamora said. “We will highlight our unique tourism segments—from community-based and romance tourism, to wellness, business, and sports tourism.”Strategic Collaboration for Sustainable GrowthAmbassador Ordaz emphasized the historic significance of Mexico’s selection as FITUR’s Partner Country:“This global platform will enhance commercial, cultural, and cooperative ties, opening the door to greater tourism exchange and strategic investments that benefit both sides of the Atlantic.”Gómez Sierra echoed the sentiment, noting that tourism is one of the priority sectors identified by the administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo for its role in driving regional economic development.“Tourism presents a new way to conceive the Mexican economy. Regional development must—and can—address major challenges. To achieve this, we need everyone’s involvement, especially the private sector,” she said.Daniel Martínez of IFEMA Madrid concluded by highlighting the importance of FITUR 2026 in shaping the future of global tourism:“This will be a historic edition. We are honored to welcomeMexico as the Partner Country, a nation that sets an example in sustainabletourism, community support, innovation, and the preservation of bioculturalheritage.”Leaders from Across Mexico’s Tourism Sector Join the LaunchAlso present at the announcement were leaders from acrossMexico’s tourism landscape, including:Bernardo Cueto Riestra, Secretary of Tourism for Quintana Roo and President of ASETURZaida Luz López Sánchez, Secretary of Tourism for Baja CaliforniaRosa Maribel Collins Sánchez, Secretary of Tourism, Economy, and Sustainability of Baja California SurRoberto Enrique Monroy García, Secretary of Tourism for MichoacánTheir presence reflects the unified national effort to leverage FITUR 2026 as a catalyst for positioning Mexico not only as a must-visit destination but also as a country that invites the world to invest, collaborate, and discover its full potential.

