STrade Launches India’s Fastest Retail Trading Platform with Colocation Access

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STrade , the cutting-edge retail trading platform from Estee Advisors , today announced the launch of its ultra-low latency trading infrastructure for options and futures traders. The platform boasts end-to-end tick-to-trade latency of just 10 microseconds, positioning STrade as India’s fastest retail trading solution.By leveraging exchange-proximate colocation infrastructure, STrade brings institutional-grade execution speeds to retail traders. This allows users to execute advanced strategies like straddles, strangles, iron condors, and more, with near-instantaneous execution and minimal slippage.“Our mission is to empower retail traders with the same technological advantages as high-frequency institutional players,” said Akshay Santhanam, Director of Products, Estee Advisors. “STrade combines speed, precision, and advanced tools to redefine trading for retail investors in India.”Key Features of STrade:10 Microsecond Tick-to-Trade Latency: Ultra-fast execution with minimal slippage.Colocation Access for Retail: Exchange-proximate servers reduce latency without requiring data center ownership.Algo & Options Trading Tools: Strategy Builder, real-time market watch, API access for automated strategies.Advanced Risk Management: Built-in pre-trade checks for safe and compliant execution.STrade is now live for retail traders across India. Interested users can sign up and experience microsecond-level trading at https://strade.esteeadvisors.com About Estee Advisors / STrade:Estee Advisors is a fintech company focused on democratizing advanced trading technology for retail investors. STrade is its flagship platform, combining ultra-low latency execution, colocation access, and sophisticated tools for options and futures trading.Contact: strade@esteeadvisors.com

