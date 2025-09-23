Abby Norman’s 100 Reasons Why Illuminates Patterns of Emotional Abuse in 100 Vignettes

WHITBY, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emotional abuse often hides in small, everyday moments that only reveal their pattern over time. Author Abby Norman addresses this reality in her newly published memoir, 100 Reasons Why . Organized into 100 short, focused vignettes, the book helps readers name manipulative behavior and take practical steps toward safety and healing.Norman writes from the vantage of a woman who stayed, fought to leave, and then worked to understand how she became trapped. She describes behaviors she finds consistent with Narcissistic Personality Disorder while avoiding clinical certainty about any single person. The book does not diagnose; it aims to translate confusing daily moments into names and actions readers can use to seek help.The core message centers on recognition and recovery. Norman urges readers to trust their instincts, to name manipulative behaviors, and to take practical steps toward safety and healing. The book targets survivors who feel dismissed or gaslit, clinicians and therapists looking for real-world case examples, and family members who want straightforward ways to support someone they love.Norman writes with directness and moments of dry humor that cut through shame. She keeps chapters short and readable so readers can pause, reflect, and return without feeling overwhelmed. Her voice balances clear-eyed analysis with personal vulnerability, combining anecdote with brief explanations of common abusive tactics.About Abby NormanAbby Norman lives in Canada and works as an artist and advocate for survivors of emotional abuse. She writes about trauma recovery, creative practice, and community support. Norman uses plain language and short, focused chapters to make complex emotional experiences accessible. 100 Reasons Why is her debut memoir and a practical resource for survivors, clinicians, and family members seeking clarity and steps toward healing.

