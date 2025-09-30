Barbados emerges as prime second-home destination for Americans

St Peters Bay, Barbados Richie Quintyne, NVEST Estates Allure Beachfront Residence Live the Marina Lifestyle at Pendry Barbados

Luxury Lifestyle, Stable Investment, and Unmatched Caribbean Appeal Draw High-Net-Worth Buyers

BARBADOS, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barbados is experiencing a real estate renaissance, this time led by growing demand from the United States. In recent years, U.S. buyers have surpassed the British as the largest group of foreign purchasers on the island, strengthening Barbados’ reputation as a leading hub for Caribbean property investment Between January and September of last year, more than 175,000 Americans visited Barbados — a record that not only boosted tourism but also supported strong momentum in the property market. Industry data shows luxury sales and average transaction values climbing by around 25% in 2024, underscoring Barbados’ appeal as a second-home destination for U.S. buyers.Why U.S. Buyers Are Choosing BarbadosInvestors from New York, Miami, Boston, Washington, D.C., and beyond are increasingly drawn to Barbados not just as a vacation spot, but as a place to invest in lifestyle, stability, and long-term value. Key attractions include:A politically stable, English-speaking country with a legal system rooted in British law.No capital gains or inheritance taxes, simplifying estate and investment planning.Residency opportunities through the Special Entry Permit, available for property investments starting at US $300,000.Double taxation treaties (including with the United States), plus favorable tax residency after spending 183+ days per year on the island.“These buyers want more than just a second home — they want peace of mind, security, and a lifestyle upgrade,” said Richie Quintyne, CEO of NVEST Estates. “Barbados delivers all of that, with the bonus of year-round sunshine, world-class amenities, and a thriving Barbados luxury real estate market.”Spotlight: Pendry Residences BarbadosOne development has set the benchmark for modern luxury living: Pendry Residences Barbados. Situated on the island’s famed Platinum Coast, this marina-front project features 46 branded residences with entry prices starting around US $2.9 million.Owners will enjoy priority access to a new Pendry hotel (targeted to open in 2026/27), full concierge services, and direct yacht access via a planned 110-berth marina. The project reflects the trend of blending private ownership with five-star, resort-style amenities.Investment + Lifestyle: A Winning CombinationBarbados is increasingly viewed not only as a vacation destination but also as a strategic lifestyle investment. With nonstop flights from major U.S. cities — and a flight time of about five hours from New York — the island is accessible year-round. Its appeal is broadening to second-home buyers seeking more than sea views: cultural richness, stability, and the conveniences of a luxury community.As global real estate demand shifts toward destinations that balance security and lifestyle, Barbados is positioning itself at the forefront. Once known primarily as a holiday retreat, the island is now firmly established as a place to live, invest, and thrive — with American buyers leading the way.

