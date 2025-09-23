Veterans receive vital resources at We Care Vet Fair in Columbus, Georgia

The sharing of non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products or services by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans should always verify information with the organization offering the program.

At the Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia, preparations for the River Dragons hockey season took a brief pause to make way for something even more impactful. On Sept. 12, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., the venue hosted the We Care Vet Fair, transforming the space with visible hockey rink walls into a hub of support for Veterans.

For the second time this year, the VA teamed up with United Military Care and the Georgia Department of Veterans Service (GDVS) to deliver essential services to Georgia and nearby Alabama Veterans. Over 80 community partners joined the effort, creating a one-stop resource center tailored to the needs of those who’ve served.

Services and support delivered

Together, VA and GDVS assisted more than 250 Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors. Attendees filed disability compensation claims, enrolled in VA health care, obtained VA ID cards, received on-site mental health counseling, and learned about additional VA programs and services. The event buzzed with motivated community partners eager to give back to local Veterans.

One standout partner, The Plummer Home, has already housed more than 700 Veterans and continued that mission at the fair by helping a homeless Veteran in attendance. Chief Executive Officer Greg Jordan shared, “We’re active in Georgia and Alabama, whether it’s attending an event like this, walking the streets or going into homeless camps, we’re dedicated to finding and housing Veterans who need help.”

Adding a personal touch, students from Columbus Tech’s Cosmetology and Barbering program provided 105 free haircuts to Veterans, with many of the barbers being Veterans themselves. Dr. Dahmon King, assistant vice president of academic affairs, noted, “These students were excited to be a part of this event, to give back to those who’ve served, and the community.”

The power of collaboration and looking ahead

The We Care Vet Fair underscored the power of collaboration, bringing together VA, state services and local organizations to ensure no Veteran is left without the support they’ve earned. It’s events like these that bridge gaps and foster genuine connections in the community.

This year’s final We Care Vet Fair is scheduled for Oct. 21, 2025, in Marietta, Georgia. For more VA 1-on-1 Veterans Assistance Expos happening nationwide, check out discover.va.gov/events