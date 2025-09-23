Project Be.u.te Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

Allie and Callie of Project Be.u.te with the Candela Matrix®

Project Be.u.te now offers the Candela Matrix® platform, a breakthrough in non-surgical skin renewal for all ages and skin tones.

We are a results driven practice that offer bespoke treatments and services that are customized specifically for your skin.” — Allie Wieterman, Owner of Project Be.u.te

MOOSE JAW, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Be.u.te is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix® platform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.About the MatrixPlatformMore than just RF microneedling, the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Project Be.u.te to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Project Be.u.te to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:Customized treatments for all skin tones and typesVisible results with minimal downtimeConsistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Project Be.u.te: Dedicated to Transformative CareAt Project Be.u.te, Allie and Callie are committed to delivering the best results possible."We treat you how we would want you to treat us if roles were reversed. Hence why we have a strategic specially selected line up of lasers that are all Gold Standard and leading technology within each of their niches.” Says Allie Wieterman at Project Be.u.te, “We are a results driven practice that offer bespoke treatments and services that are customized specifically for your skin".Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey. Project Be.u.te is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At Project Be.u.te, patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.projectbeute.com or call 306-313-2883.About Project Be.u.teAt Project Be.u.te, the team is dedicated to building confidence from the inside out through compassionate care, professionalism, and gold standard treatments. Their philosophy is rooted in honesty, integrity, and the belief that every client’s journey is unique. From the very first consultation, clients are guided with personalized treatment plans designed to meet their individual needs, blending advanced technology with a deeply supportive approach to skin health and self-care.The clinic has already earned a reputation for excellence through its use of leading Candela technologies, including PicoWay, VBeam, and GentleMax Pro, delivering transformative results in skin rejuvenation, pigmentation, vascular treatments, and laser hair removal. With the addition of the Candela Matrix Pro™ for RF microneedling, Project Be.u.te continues to elevate its offerings, bringing clients the latest innovation in skin resurfacing and collagen stimulation.More than just enhancing appearances, Project Be.u.te is committed to fostering lasting confidence, wellness, and vitality. Their professional and ethical approach ensures every client feels valued, supported, and empowered, making Project Be.u.te a trusted destination for those seeking the highest standards of care in medical aesthetics.About Candela MedicalCandela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company and the maker of the Matrixskin renewal platform. With a legacy of innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered outcomes, Candela delivers trusted technologies that empower providers and inspire confidence in patients worldwide. Its portfolio includes some of the most recognized and effective aesthetic solutions in the industry, including the GentleMax ProPlus for hair removal and vascular treatments, Nordlys™ for skin and vascular rejuvenation, PicoWayfor tattoo and pigment removal, and Glacē™ for hydrodermabrasion. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Candela continues to pioneer the future of medical aesthetics by combining cutting-edge engineering with a mission to advance results, safety, and patient satisfaction across all skin types and ages.

