Julie Cropp Gareleck and Dr. Ghazaleh Samandari, Launch Vera—A Human‑Led, AI‑Powered Workforce Transformation Platform

Designed by behavioral scientists, backed by data science, Vera is the only Human-Centered AI Framework built to empower every level or an organization.

By combining behavioral science with advanced data analytics, we provide deeper insights into people, processes, and performance—unlocking sustainable growth and empowering teams to thrive.” — Julie Cropp Gareleck

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leaders Julie Cropp Gareleck and Dr. Ghazaleh (Ghaz) Samandari announce the official launch of Vera , a first‑of‑its‑kind complete workforce intelligence platform, AI powered, but Human led. Vera enables enterprises unlock the full potential of their data and turn insights into action.“At our core, we are human‑led—crafting AI‑powered data strategies that drive agility, accelerate growth, and deliver consistent, sustainable results,” said Julie Cropp Gareleck, co-founder. “Vera’s AI workforce framework is trained with a behavioral lens and validated by data science to deliver actionable results for executive leadership and managers looking to transform workplace dynamics and organizational performance from the inside out.”Vera’s platform draws on more than 25 years of experience across entrepreneurship, executive leadership, behavioral research and technology. The result is a solution that moves organizations from transactional to transformational—providing richer insights using an enterprise's existing systems and data. Vera has been meticulously developed and rigorously tested by leading researchers and behavioral scientists, ensuring it is grounded in science and tailored for real‑world impact. Its intuitive machine‑learning framework—currently patent‑pending—understands human behavior, predicts outcomes and optimizes workforce strategies.“Imagine a work environment where technology doesn’t replace people—it empowers them,” said Dr. Ghazaleh Samandari, Ph.D., co‑founder and behavioral researcher. “We are all products of our environment, and that’s why we’ve built Vera to shape one worth inheriting. Our commitment is to evolve the workforce intelligently, with intention—creating a future where innovation uplifts humanity and leaves a lasting legacy.”Vera leverages behavioral science to enrich data science, translating human behavior into meaningful insights that power smarter algorithms and drive more human‑centric business outcomes. By integrating seamlessly with existing systems, Vera provides a unified intelligence layer that enhances talent acquisition, performance management, succession planning and overall workforce agility. The platform supports large enterprises, government agencies and industry partners by enabling leaders to make better decisions without overhauling their tech stacks.As organizations navigate a rapidly changing workforce landscape, Vera sets a new standard for responsible, ethical AI , demonstrating that real transformation requires both technology and people.For more information on Vera and to schedule a demonstration, visit www.verathecompany.com

