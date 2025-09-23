Trauma Recovery Meets Self-Reinvention: Dr. Angel J. Storm Guides High Performers Into Visibility, Power, and Purpose

Dr. Angel J. Storm

How a former counterterrorism social scientist turned trauma recovery expert is helping clients heal their past while building lives and businesses.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Angel J. Storm is not your average life coach. With a Ph.D. in conflict analysis and resolution and postdoctoral research in trauma, identity formation, and sovereignty, she brings an academic sharpness to the world of personal development—but what truly sets her apart is her results.

"Angel's methods helped me recalibrate more than just my mindset — it realigned my entire business model to reflect who I am now, not who I was in survival. In 6 months, I doubled my income, restructured my client workflow to support my energy, and finally felt proud of what I'd built. She's not just a coach. She's a strategist, healer, and mirror for your most powerful self," stated David L., CEO and consultant.

As the founder of The Manifold Mind, Dr. Storm has helped over a thousand clients break free from the grip of narcissistic abuse, unresolved trauma, and invisible belief systems that hold their lives hostage. Her clients don’t just heal—they expand. They reclaim power, build six and seven-figure businesses, and reimagine what’s possible for their relationships, families, and futures.

"If every client walked away knowing their life is a reflection of their core beliefs—and that they can change those beliefs—I’ve done my job," Dr. Storm says. "We are truly the creators of our worlds."

Her unique methodology weaves together nervous system science, somatic trauma processing, and neuro-linguistic programming to support total identity recalibration. But unlike traditional coaching, Dr. Storm's programs don't just stop at healing. They build the foundations for wealth, visibility, and purpose.

Her signature pathway offers three access points:

The Foundation — The Narcissistic Detox Intensive: A foundational program designed to help survivors of narcissistic abuse stabilize, strategize, and rebuild.



The Expansion — Intermediate group coaching model that includes the Becoming Visible Masterclass, guiding clients to safely be seen, heard, and celebrated for who they truly are.



The Ascension — Private 1:1 Coaching: For advanced clients ready to go beyond mindset and into complete energetic and strategic alignment. This is where the invisible becomes visible—and reality bends.



Her client stories speak volumes. One woman left a toxic marriage, won a custody battle, and relocated her family to a new city. A 25-year-old man, fresh out of a hospital following a suicide attempt, worked with Dr. Storm for seven months and built a six-figure business from scratch. Another woman in midlife transitioned from a toxic job into her soul-led purpose, becoming a coach for others who feel trapped by career and circumstance. She currently coaches professional athletes recovering from injuries and works with the C-Suite executives of an oil company.

"I don’t just teach clients how to respond to narcissists," Dr. Storm explains. "I show them how to build legal cases, get their finances in order, process trauma from the body, and reconstruct their identities at a core level. This is the kind of transformation that makes success sustainable - in and out of the court room."

Dr. Storm's method is particularly resonant with high performers who feel lost despite their accomplishments. These are individuals who have outgrown their environments but don’t yet know who they are without the survival roles they’ve played. Her programs offer both strategy and soul: a space to heal and rise. Her work has been featured in major publications, and she regularly speaks on topics ranging from narcissistic abuse recovery, alchemizing loss and disappointments for high performers to high-frequency business design.



"I found Angel when everything was collapsing — my relationship, my health, and my sense of self. Her identity recalibration work felt like being handed the original blueprint of who I was before the pain. I learned how to trust myself again, how to embody my truth, and how to speak in a way that moved mountains. This isn't just coaching. It's resurrection," shared Melanie R., writer and speaker.

With programs rooted in both depth and precision, Dr. Storm is part of a growing movement of trauma-informed coaches integrating nervous system repair with business clarity and spiritual sovereignty.

As she puts it, "Your goals don’t need to be managed—they need to be magnetized. And you can’t magnetize what you don’t believe you deserve."

Her Becoming Visible Masterclass is currently open for enrollment and is already drawing clients from around the world who are ready to stop hiding and start building aligned, abundant lives. For those ready to begin the journey, Dr. Storm offers a direct path from survival to soul-expansion.

Learn more or apply to work with Dr. Angel J. Storm at www.themanifoldmind.com or follow her work on YouTube: Angel J. Storm, Ph.D.

