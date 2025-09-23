State Auditor Completes New Rockford-Sheyenne Public School Petition Audit

The North Dakota State Auditor’s Office has completed a citizen-requested petition audit of the New Rockford-Sheyenne Public School. The audit found three areas of opportunity for improvement including lack of segregation of duties, a material audit adjustment, and improper payments for fundraising. The last issue identified has already been addressed by leadership at the School.

Under North Dakota law, the State Auditor’s Office may be called on to audit or review a political subdivision if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. A total of 79 signatures were needed for the State Auditor’s Office to conduct a petition audit, the Auditor’s Office received 128 signatures.

The audit period reviewed was from July 1, 2023, until June 30, 2024. The petition audit took the place of the regularly scheduled audit that the school is required by law to undergo. The full audit report can be found here: bit.ly/NRPSD25