REVA Medical Announces Positive 36-Month MOTIV Bioresorbable Scaffold Study Results for Below-the-Knee Artery Disease

REVA Medical's MOTIV® Bioresorbable Scaffold shows positive 36-month results in European BTK study, published in Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology.

These long-term data demonstrate the excellent durability of MOTIV in a very challenging patient population” — Michel Bosiers, M.D.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REVA Medical , LLC, a leader in the development of bioresorbable vascular scaffolds (BRS) for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), today announced publication of the 36-month results from the European post-market pilot study evaluating the MOTIVsirolimus-eluting bioresorbable scaffold in patients with below-the-knee (BTK) arterial disease presenting with chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI). The results were published in Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology.The MOTIV BTK Pilot Study was a prospective, single-arm, multi-center clinical trial that enrolled 58 patients across nine leading vascular centers in Europe. The study evaluated REVA’s MOTIV scaffold, a novel device made from Tyrocore, the company’s proprietary radiopaque bioresorbable polymer. The scaffold provides mechanical support for six months and gradually resorbs over approximately four years while delivering sirolimus to inhibit restenosis.Key Results at 36 Months• Primary patency rates of 88.3% at 12 months, 81.7% at 24 months, and 80% at 36 months• Technical success achieved in 99% of procedures• Freedom from clinically driven target lesion revascularization (CD-TLR): 93% at 36 months• Limb salvage rate of 95% at 36 months• Low 30-day device-related adverse event rate of 1.7%“These long-term data demonstrate the excellent durability of MOTIV in a very challenging patient population,” said Michel Bosiers, M.D., lead investigator of the study and Professor of Vascular Surgery at University Hospital Bern, Switzerland. “The three-year results show that MOTIV not only provides reliable vessel support in the early healing phase but also sustains patency and limb salvage benefits after complete bioresorption begins.”Advancing Treatment for CLTI PatientsPatients with CLTI face a high risk of amputation, and current treatment options—including angioplasty and bare metal stenting—are limited by restenosis and long-term complications from permanent implants. MOTIV’s fully bioresorbable design offers temporary vessel support combined with drug delivery, leaving the artery free of permanent metal implants and preserving future treatment options.“These results reinforce REVA’s position as a leader in the development of bioresorbable scaffolds for vascular applications,” said Jeffrey Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of REVA Medical. “We are pleased to see such strong and sustained outcomes at three years. MOTIV represents a meaningful advancement in treating patients suffering from chronic limb-threatening ischemia.”________________________________________The full publication, “MOTIV Bioresorbable Scaffold in Below-The-Knee Artery Disease: European Post-Market Pilot BTK Trial: 36-Month Results,” is available at https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s00270-025-04202-8.pdf ________________________________________About REVA MedicalREVA Medical is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing bioresorbable polymer technologies for vascular applications. The company’s proprietary Tyrocorepolymer platform combines strength, radiopacity, and controlled degradation, enabling innovative solutions such as the MOTIVbioresorbable scaffold for peripheral artery disease.

