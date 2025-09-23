James River Church Brings Hope to Springfield with Thousands at Saturday Serve and Block Party

On 22 August, James River Church hosted thousands at their Hope on the Square event, which supports low income families in the community.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For James River Church, August 22 was a day of giving back to those in need throughout Springfield. With thousands in attendance across various locations in Springfield, volunteers gathered to distribute groceries and vital supplies to low-income families and homeless shelters for a serve event James River Church deemed “Hope on the Square.”

During the day, volunteers gathered at O’Reilly Hope Center, Eden Village, Salvation Army Harbor House, and Nu Elm Apartments to distribute groceries and essential supplies to those less fortunate.

The event then culminated with a family-friendly block party held during the evening in Springfield Square. James River Church offered free food and ice cream and an assortment of activities for children, including face painting, free balloons, giveaways, and various activities. The well-renowned stunt group XPogo also put on an epic performance for all those in attendance.

“Hope on the Square” was another iteration of James River Church’s annual “Saturday Serve” events. Every month, James River selects one Saturday to give back to the local communities in Joplin and Springfield. On any given Saturday, the staff at James River and its many volunteers might rebuild and repaint schools, help single mothers and their families with financial donations, or hand out food to the homeless.

Music at “Hope on the Square” was provided by James River Worship, which recently released its debut full-length album, Glorious. The group led the crowd in worship by playing songs from the album, such as “Stronghold Walls” and “Abba Father (Amazing God).” James River Worship’s new album can currently be found on all popular streaming platforms.

James River Church also distributed free Bibles to their guests at “Hope on the Square,” and they offered space to pray together in hopes of breaking strongholds throughout Springfield, Joplin, and the rest of Missouri. The church saw many of its guests give their hearts and souls to Jesus, joining them in their journey of building a stronger community from the ground up.

Those looking to get involved with James River Church’s next Saturday Serve event can contact the church online at https://jamesriver.church/. Followers should also keep an eye out for the church’s upcoming Stronger Men’s Bible Study sessions, which begin on September 9, 2025.

About James River Church

James River Church, serving thousands of attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with a worldwide reach. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children’s and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

