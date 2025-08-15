James River Church Presents 'Holy', New Live Worship EP from James River Worship

James River Worship's new music was recorded live in January 2025 at James River Church. The full worship album is set to release on August 22, 2025.

Recorded live at James River Church, the 3-track EP Holy offers a powerful preview of the upcoming debut album “Glorious,” set for August 22, 2025.

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James River Church announces the global release of Holy, a brand-new EP from its worship collective, James River Worship. Featuring three live-recorded songs, the EP is now available on all major streaming platforms and continues a year of powerful releases that are preparing the way for the group’s full-length debut album, Glorious, coming August 22, 2025.

The Holy EP showcases three songs: Behold You (led by worship pastor Eli Brown), Holy, and We Are Standing on Holy Ground (both led by worship leader Don Hamilton). Recorded live at James River Church in Missouri, the tracks capture the authenticity, energy, and Spirit-filled atmosphere that define the church’s worship culture.

James River Worship is made up of worship leaders, songwriters, musicians, and creatives who serve weekly at James River Church’s four campuses across southwest Missouri. With a shared passion for lifting up the name of Jesus, the team writes and releases original music that reflects the heartbeat of their local church and carries a message of hope to the global Church.

The release of Holy follows several singles that have already gained national attention. Earlier this year, James River Worship released Stronghold Walls, Abba Father (Amazing God), and Defender—three songs written, refined, and recorded live at James River Church. Abba Father was highlighted by the Gospel Music Association on their New Music Friday Playlist and the official GMA Dove Awards Instagram.

Each of these songs points back to the collective’s central focus: creating music that leads people into real, transformative encounters with God’s presence. Whether sung on a Sunday morning or streamed across the world, every release from James River Worship is rooted in Scripture, marked by authenticity, and shaped by community.

Earlier this year, the team also released the five-track All Things New EP, featuring Defender, Stronghold Walls, Abba Father (Amazing God), All Things New, and Worthy. That project introduced listeners to the worship collective's unique sound and served as a foundation for what’s to come.

With translations already underway in Spanish and Dutch, with more on the way, James River Worship is also committed to sharing its music globally—equipping churches and inspiring creatives to write worship that reflects God's movement in their own communities, reflecting the church’s commitment to cross-cultural connection and accessible worship experiences.

Holy is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and other digital platforms. The full-length album Glorious will be released in August 2025.

About James River Church

James River Church, serving thousands of attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children’s and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

