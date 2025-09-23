GripEdge Tools Unveils New Triple Square Hand-Tool Lineup Featuring Patented RPT™ Technology

GripEdge Tools Triple Square Product Line GripEdge Tools Triple Square Impact In Use GripEdge Tools Triple Square Hand Socket In Use

Standard length kits available September 23, 2025; Specialty length kits Q4 2025

BRANDON , FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GripEdge Tools today announced a new lineup of Triple Square hand-tool kits engineered for professional technicians and Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche enthusiasts. The first three kits will launch on September 23, 2025, with two additional kits arriving in Q4 2025. Each kit features GripEdge’s patented Rounding Prevention Technology (RPT™) and a second-generation Triple Square geometry designed for higher torque, stronger tip engagement, and longer service life.

“Triple Square fasteners are commonly found across Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche vehicles, and too many techs and home DIY’ers accept rounded fasteners as part of the job,” said Jared Kukucka, Director of Sales and Marketing at GripEdge Tools. “We’re excited to deliver a comprehensive Triple Square lineup that helps the community work faster and more confidently. With RPT and our second-generation geometry, users can expect cleaner installs, safer removals, and durability that holds up to real-world abuse.”

Performance You Can Feel

In company testing, RPT has delivered up to 50% more torque on undamaged fasteners and up to 400% more torque on damaged fasteners versus standard tools, helping reduce cam-out, protect hardware, and speed up difficult jobs.

Product Lineup

1) GripEdge Tools | 3-PC RPT™ 3/8" & 1/2" Drive Standard Security Triple Square Bit Socket Set

-Launch Date: Sept. 23, 2025

-Use case: Tamper-proof (security) Triple Square fasteners

-Included sizes: MT14, MT16, MT18

-Storage: Second-generation aluminum socket rail



2) GripEdge Tools | 12-PC RPT™ 1/4", 3/8" & 1/2" Drive Standard Impact Triple Square Driver Set

-Launch Date: Sept. 23, 2025

-Use case: Impact-rated drivers for heavy-duty work

-Included sizes: M4, M5, M6, M7, M8, M9, M10, M12, M13, M14, M16, M18

-Storage: Custom-molded case with textured EVA foam inlay, printed size labels, dual locking latches



3) GripEdge Tools | 12-PC RPT™ 1/4", 3/8" & 1/2" Drive Standard Triple Square Bit Socket Set

-Launch Date: Sept. 23, 2025

-Use case: Everyday Triple Square service work

-Included sizes: M4, M5, M6, M7, M8, M9, M10, M12, M13, M14, M16, M18

-Storage: Custom-molded case with textured EVA foam inlay, printed size labels, dual locking latches



4) GripEdge Tools | 12-PC RPT™ 1/4", 3/8" & 1/2" Drive Extra-Long Triple Square Bit Socket Set

-Launch Date: Q4 2025

-Use case: Deep-set or obstructed fasteners; superior reach

-Length: 6-inch extra-long bit sockets for hard-to-reach areas

-Included sizes: M4, M5, M6, M7, M8, M9, M10, M12, M13, M14, M16, M18

-Storage: Custom EVA foam inlay with printed size labels



5) GripEdge Tools | 12-PC RPT™ 1/4" & 3/8" Drive Low-Profile Triple Square Dual Action Driver Bit Set

-Launch Date: Q4 2025

-Use case: Maximum access in tight spaces; dual-action versatility

-Profile: Ultra-short driver bodies — 7/8" (22 mm) for 1/4" drive, 1-1/16" (27 mm) for 3/8" drive — up to 54% shorter than standard-length bit sockets

-Design advantage: Shortened driver body, not the tip for deeper, more secure fastener engagement; most bits retain full-length geometry

-Dual-action drive: 1/4" body features a 7/16" (11 mm) hex; 3/8" body a 17 mm hex for wrench drive when a ratchet won’t fit

-Storage: Second-generation aluminum rail



Availability and Where to Buy

Launch timing: September 23, 2025 & Q4 2025

Purchase channels: Authorized distributors; direct at gripedgetools.com; and the official GripEdge Tools Amazon store.



Warranty:

GripEdge Tools warranties its products with a Limited Lifetime Warranty against manufacturing and workmanship defects (at GripEdge Tools’ sole discretion). If, during normal and intended use, a tool is found to have defects in manufacturing or workmanship, GripEdge will replace the tool with the same or similar product.

Legal Disclaimer:

