Governor Hochul Announces MTA Metro-North Railroad ‘Super-Express’ Trips Between Poughkeepsie and New York City to Launch Ahead of Schedule on October 6

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of faster “super-express” trains on the Hudson Line between Poughkeepsie and New York City with the upcoming MTA Metro-North Railroad schedule effective Sunday, Oct. 5. The first “super-express” trains will run on Monday, October 6. These new trips were announced in the Governor's 2025 State of the State address and will cut travel times between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central Terminal to less than 90 minutes each way. Initially projected to launch in 2026, work was completed ahead of schedule, allowing for faster service to begin in October.

“Delivering better, faster Metro-North service to Hudson Valley commuters will propel economic growth across our state and improve quality of life,” Governor Hochul said. “These new super-express trains will save commuters nearly 15 minutes of travel time every day, giving riders back over an hour a week of their precious time. This is just the start - work remains underway to deliver even more service improvements along the line, improving reliability and making trips up and down the Hudson Valley even faster.”

In addition, the MTA will run extra Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) service for the Ryder Cup this week — one of the biggest and most prestigious events in golf, attracting visitors from around the world.

Faster Metro-North Hudson Line Trips

Metro-North is shortening five trips between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central to less than 90 minutes and one trip down to 95 minutes, delivering the fastest trips ever between the two cities.

The travel time for a non-express trip between Poughkeepsie and Grand Central can be up to 115 minutes, depending on the number of stops. The run time improvements cut travel times by as much as 7 minutes one way compared to the current super-express train schedules, and by as much as 20 minutes one way compared to non-express trains, providing commuters and visitors with a quicker and reliable ride into and out of Manhattan. Details of the “super-express” Hudson Line trains are outlined further below.

As part of her 2025 State of the State, Governor Hochul proposed investments in Hudson Valley rail service that would increase capacity, reduce delays, improve safety and cut travel times. This proposal included shortening “super-express” Metro-North Hudson Line trips to less than 90 minutes.

Ryder Cup Service

For the Ryder Cup this week, the LIRR is adding up to nine more trains a day from Sept. 23 to Sept. 28, 2025, to help tens of thousands of golf fans reach the Ryder Cup tournament at the Bethpage Black Golf Course via the LIRR Farmingdale Station. At Farmingdale station, there will be complimentary shuttle buses provided by the PGA offering a 15-minute ride to the main entrance.

Up to 18,000 fans per day are expected to use the LIRR to reach the tournament. With no parking allowed at Bethpage State Park, or at Farmingdale Station, fans are encouraged to use the LIRR as the best way to avoid traffic and parking hassles. LIRR customers who normally drive to Farmingdale Station bound for other destinations are encouraged to use nearby Wyandanch Station, where parking will be available. For more information on additional train service or travel options, view the MTA's press release on the event.