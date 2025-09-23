Completion of DRI Projects in North Tonawanda

During the World Canals Conference, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of two Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects in the City of North Tonawanda - the expanded historic Riviera Theatre and the restored Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum Music Hall. Often referred to as the “Gateway to the Erie Canal,” North Tonawanda is being featured as a field session destination at this year’s World Canals Conference. The City is hosting visitors from all over the country and the world to show how adaptive reuse, historic preservation and waterfront revitalization projects have synergistically spurred growth, community pride and tourism in this community.

“New York’s canal system has long been a source of pride, prosperity and economic development, and today they continue to drive growth and opportunity in canal communities like North Tonawanda,” Governor Hochul said. “With the completion of these DRI projects, we are strengthening the downtown, supporting local businesses and ensuring this community remains a vibrant destination for residents and visitors alike. As the world looks to Western New York during the World Canals Conference, North Tonawanda is showing how smart investments can honor our history while building a stronger future.”

The Riviera Theatre

The Riviera Theatre project transformed and modernized the nearly 100-year-old theater, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, by renovating and expanding into an adjacent commercial building. The more than 6,000 square-foot expansion includes new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) restrooms, concession area, box office and artist merchandise area. This project received $1.2 million through the DRI, as well as $500,000 from the State Legislature.

The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum

The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum project restored the facility’s Music Hall, a portion of the facility that collapsed in 1995. The Music Hall, which connects to the rest of the complex, has temperature and humidity-controlled exhibit space for the museum’s band organ collection and the Wurlitzer Perforation Department exhibit. The exhibit is the only place in the world where band organ rolls are still produced using all historically correct equipment and methods.

The project received $210,000 from the DRI, as well as $446,000 from Empire State Development and grants from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, New York State Parks and the New York Power Authority.

The City of North Tonawanda was named the Western New York Downtown Revitalization Initiative winner for Round 5. Other Western New York DRI winners include Jamestown, Olean, Lockport, Niagara Falls, Dunkirk, Buffalo, Tonawanda and Cattaraugus.

In addition to these two completed projects, 12 other projects were awarded DRI funding, including:

Remediating a brownfield site before constructing an office building at 211 Main Street that will serve as an incubator for architecture, landscape architecture, engineering and other construction-related businesses seeking a collaborative work environment

Constructing an apartment complex on Goundry Street

Developing a two-story mixed-use building with apartments on Webster Street

Creating a public river walk at 624 River Road

Rehabilitating the Railroad Museum of the Niagara Frontier

Streetscape and placemaking improvements on Oliver and Webster streets

Creating public access to the waterfront on Tonawanda Island

Establishing a Commercial Property Improvement Grant Program

Renovating 27 Main Street, converting a vacant former furniture store into a commercial prep kitchen, seasonal restaurant, and multitenant space

Rehabilitating a historic commercial building at 230 Oliver Street to house a mix of commercial and residential units

Upgrading 235 and 239 Oliver Street to continue providing affordable housing

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The DRI is transforming communities across the state, and this announcement is another powerful example of what is possible when we invest in our downtowns. By completing these projects, North Tonawanda is not only enhancing its waterfront and historic character, but also creating new opportunities for economic development, recreation and community life. Thanks to Governor Hochul for championing the future of New York’s downtowns and for the continued support of this flagship economic development program.”

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The historic Riviera Theatre has become a beacon for new businesses in North Tonawanda and a regional destination. The revitalization of this historic showplace has resulted in a resurgence of economic development activity over the past several years with many new restaurants, businesses and living space opening in and around the Webster Street Canal Corridor. It is good to see the Riviera and the restored Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum Music Hall both contributing to the resurrection of the community."

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen Harris said, “In New York, public-private revitalization efforts are utilizing modern, energy efficient building solutions to ensure that communities are benefiting from healthy, comfortable spaces that are more affordable to operate. The transformation of North Tonawanda’s downtown will help move their community and the State forward as we continue our transition to a clean energy economy."

DASNY President & CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “As Secretary of State, I had the opportunity to visit North Tonawanda and saw firsthand the potential of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to reshape this community. Now, as President of DASNY, I am proud that our grant programs supported the restoration of the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum Music Hall. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership and steadfast commitment to strengthening New York’s downtowns, projects like this not only preserve history but also create new opportunities for growth, vitality and community pride.”

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Our historic buildings have anchored our communities for generations and their rehabilitation helps activate spaces and encourage pride of place in exciting new ways. Preservation, collaboration, and innovation are great partners for transformative projects, and we are honored to be part of this work here in North Tonawanda and across the state.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, New York is making targeted investments in projects that honor our communities’ rich histories and spur economic growth in downtown areas. Nearly $300,000 in NYPA funding supported the restoration of the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum’s music hall, a one-of-a-kind destination that will draw residents and visitors alike. These efforts are vital in ensuring that our canal communities continue to thrive, showcasing the unique heritage and vibrant future of New York's inland waterways.”

New York State Canal Corporation Brian U. Stratton said, “As canal stewards and enthusiasts from around the world converge in Buffalo this week to talk all-things inland waterways, we have Governor Hochul’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative program to thank for so many of New York’s thriving canal communities. North Tonawanda is one shining example. We are thrilled that these three projects have been completed and are on display for this international group of visitors to see, firsthand, how transformative economic development programs like New York’s DRI can be.”

Assemblymember William Conrad said, “North Tonawanda's downtown renaissance represents the collaborative spirit and collective vision of the city's leadership, along with many community and government partners. The Riviera Theatre is a cornerstone of the effort to revitalize NT, and with the Carrousel Factory Museum effectively bookending the city's tourism corridor, the completion of both projects represents the cohesive, energized approach to development here. With each thoughtful addition and upgrade to the city's business landscape, NT is only ensuring further interest and investment. It was my privilege to secure state support for both the Riv and the Carrousel Museum, and the DRI funding especially has been instrumental in keeping NT's momentum going. The enhanced walkability, connectivity, and promotion of this canal city's unique heritage are all gifts to residents, visitors, and future generations. I thank the city's loyal network of supporters for their steady commitment to our community, and I thank Governor Hochul, the Department of State, and ESD for sharing in the great progress and potential of North Tonawanda.”

Mayor of North Tonawanda Austin Tylec said, “North Tonawanda is proud to showcase these transformational projects during the World Canals Conference. The expansion of the Riviera Theatre and restoration of the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum Music Hall are investments in our history, our economy, and our community. By working with the State of New York and our many partners, we are strengthening downtown, supporting local businesses, and ensuring that North Tonawanda remains a destination for residents and visitors from around the world. These projects reflect how smart, strategic investment can preserve our heritage while fueling new opportunities for growth.”

Earlier this month, Governor Hochul announced the availability of another $100 million for Round 9 of the DRI, as well as another $100 million for Round 4 of NY Forward, which the Governor created in 2022 to serve New York’s smaller and rural communities. Round 9 applications are due November 7. To date, the State has awarded a total of $1.2 billion to 151 communities through both programs.

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State (DOS), DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate and ongoing implementation.