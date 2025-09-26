Diestel Executive Search, a Division of PrincePerelson & Associates, Successfully Places National Outreach Director

As an Executive Recruiter based in Utah, Josh Love specializes in connecting exceptional leaders with forward-thinking organizations across diverse industries. Known for his personalized approach and deep understanding of the local and national job market

Executive search firm delivers strategic leadership hire to expand nationwide community engagement initiatives

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diestel Executive Search , a Division of PrincePerelson & Associates, today announced the successful placement of an experienced non-profit executive as National Outreach Director for a leading national organization focused on youth development and community engagement.The newly appointed director brings over 15 years of proven leadership in non-profit strategy, outreach, and partnership development, including experience in directing stakeholder marketing initiatives, managing cross-functional teams, and building strategic partnerships with government agencies and private sector organizations."This placement represents exactly the kind of strategic leadership hire that can transform an organization's national reach," said Josh Love, Executive Recruiter with Diestel Executive Search and PrincePerelson & Associates . "We identified a candidate whose experience in scaling outreach programs and building grassroots partnerships perfectly aligns with our client's growth objectives."This search was both unique and challenging, and Diestel Executive Search was energized by the opportunity to partner with such a purpose-driven organization. The team is proud to have identified a leader whose values and vision align seamlessly with the client’s mission, making this a truly successful match.This placement adds to Diestel Executive Search's growing portfolio of successful non-profit executive searches. The firm's expertise spans multiple sectors, including non-profit organizations focused on youth development, outdoor recreation, and community engagement."Our success in non-profit executive search stems from understanding that these organizations need leaders who are both strategically minded and passionate about mission-driven work," explained Josh Love. "We look beyond traditional qualifications to identify candidates who bring the authentic commitment essential for non-profit leadership."About Diestel Executive Search / PrincePerelson & AssociatesDiestel Executive Search, a Division of PrincePerelson & Associates, specializes in connecting organizations with transformational leaders across multiple industries. With over 30 years of experience, Diestel Executive Search and PrincePerelson & Associates provide executive search, professional staffing, and talent advisory services, including specialized expertise in non-profit, technology, life sciences, finance, and manufacturing sectors.The firm's consultative approach combines traditional search rigor with modern recruitment tools, ensuring clients receive candidates who are thoroughly vetted for both results and cultural alignment.For more information, visit www.perelson.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.