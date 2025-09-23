Leading Social Impact Executive Dr. Joynicole Martinez Named to Prestigious MIPAD Global Top 50 List

Dr. Joynicole Martinez MIPAD Top 50 Global Philanthropy Award

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joynicole Martinez, President and CAIO of Rising Tide Capital (RTC), was named to the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) 2025 Global Top 50 Philanthropy & Social Impact Edition, ranking #18 on the Champions of African Descent list earlier this year. On the heels of that announcement, Dr. Martinez will join a distinguished group of changemakers, with MIPAD’s Recognition Week taking place September 25–27, 2025, in New York City on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.“This recognition validates the power of combining experiential learning and knowledge capital with access to capital and trust-based community engagement,” said Dr. Martinez. “At Rising Tide Capital, we’ve proven that when you invest in entrepreneurs from historically marginalized communities, the returns extend far beyond individual businesses to transform entire communities.”A legacy of measurable impact through entrepreneurshipUnder Dr. Martinez’s leadership in Advancement and Innovation, Rising Tide Capital has achieved remarkable scale and effectiveness, delivering industry-leading results:• 11,000+ entrepreneurs served nationwide. Each graduate participates in the Community Business Academy and receives one-on-one coaching, creating a pipeline of resilient small businesses that anchor their local economies.• 87% five-year business survival rate (compared to ~50% national average). This high survival rate demonstrates that RTC’s model doesn’t just launch businesses; it sustains them, even in challenging markets.• Up to 63% increase in household income within two years. Families see tangible improvements in financial stability, mobility, and quality of life, turning entrepreneurship into a tool for generational change.• $3.80 in local economic impact for every $1 invested. Independent analysis confirms that investments in RTC ripple outward, strengthening neighborhoods, creating jobs, and boosting local tax bases.• 70%+ of participants are women and people of color. By focusing on communities historically excluded from business development, RTC closes systemic gaps and advances equity in entrepreneurship.• 92% of recent graduates are women. Women entrepreneurs in particular have leveraged RTC’s programs to build businesses that support their families and reinvest in their communities.Connecting Local Impact to Global GoalsThe honor comes as the United Nations launches the Second International Decade for People of African Descent (2025–2034), a ten-year framework emphasizing recognition, justice, and development.Dr. Martinez’s recognition positions her alongside global leaders advancing these priorities. Her work at Rising Tide Capital directly embodies the UN’s call for sustainable development, linking entrepreneurship to community health, educational attainment, and long-term wealth creation. "Dr. Martinez exemplifies the visionary leadership we celebrate. Her ability to merge her diverse set of experiences with entrepreneurial development demonstrates how inclusive economic growth can drive systemic social change," said Jonathan Olufowobi, CEO of MIPAD. "At a time when the world is searching for models of sustainable impact, her work at Rising Tide Capital shows what is possible when innovation, equity, and community are aligned."About Rising Tide CapitalCo-Founded in 2004 by Alfa Demmellash and Alex Forrester, RTC transforms lives and communities through entrepreneurship via the Community Business Academy, Business Acceleration Services, and Credit to Capital programs. Recent investments include a $1.5 million, three-year grant from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and $1 million in FY2026 funding from the State of New Jersey, supporting RTC’s program expansion statewide. Learn more at risingtidecapital.org.About MIPADThe Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) is a US-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2017 to identify high achievers of African descent worldwide. Operating as a global civil-society initiative in support of UN International Decade for People of African Descent, MIPAD has recognized over 2,000 leaders across 120+ countries since its inception, with offices in New York, London, and Lagos. Learn more at mipad.org.

