'Fully Human/ Fully Alive: Fourth Edition SOB' by Lyle Simpson Expands Its Reach With New Editions

This thought-provoking narrative is now available in English, with three translated versions: Spanish, French, and German

Our continued growth throughout our lifetime is our objective in life so that we can fulfill our own existence, gaining the highest level of living that we can attain for ourselves.” — an excerpt from the book

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyle Simpson , in partnership with Studio of Books LLC , published this book, “ Fully Human/Fully Alive: Fourth Edition SOB,” in all four versions. They are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading online bookstores.“Fully Human/Fully Alive: Fourth Edition SOB” by Lyle Simpson expands its global impact with all four editions, making Simpson's transformative insights accessible to millions of readers seeking personal growth and fulfillment.This book addresses a critical need among the estimated 70% of Americans who remain anchored at Maslow's social level of development, unaware of the three higher levels that could dramatically enhance their quality of life.Simpson's book serves as a practical roadmap, helping readers construct bridges over, or find detours around, the personal barriers that prevent them from living fully actualized lives. Notably, the book offers these transformative paths while respecting and preserving readers' existing belief systems. They just no longer block the readers’ ability to see life from a larger perspective.Lyle Simpson was born in Des Moines, Iowa, on October 15, 1937. He graduated from East High School and received his B.A. in psychology and philosophy from Drake University. He served two years as Assistant to the Dean of Students at Drake, while he graduated with an L.L.B. and J.D. from Drake University Law School.He chaired the Humanist Foundation for forty years and was the former president of the American Humanist Association. He is a retired attorney at law, specializing in business development and estate planning at Simpson, Jensen, Abels, Fischer, and Bouslog, P.C.He is happily married to his lovely wife, Janet Pepper Simpson, a retired Polk County court reporter. He has two children. Both have doctor degrees, Scott as an attorney, and Soni, who is a tenured college professor, who also are Fully Alive, and have found success in their respective careers, where they too are making the world a better place because they have been here.Visit his website at: https://www.lylesimpson.com/

