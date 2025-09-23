ThinkGov Wins ‘Best Available Innovation at an Airport’ at ACI’s 2025 Innovation Showcase

ThinkGov Winning Product: AI Governance ACI World Business Partner Airport Innovation Showcase Thinkgov wins ACI Innovation Product

GOV AI Inc. is proud to announce that ThinkGov has been selected as a winner of the ACI World Business Partner Airport Innovation Showcase 2025.

We’re honored to be recognized by ACI and excited to share our vision for responsible AI at one of the industry’s most forward-looking events.” — Tim Walsh, Founder/CEO GOV AI INC

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThinkGov Wins “Best Available Innovation at an Airport” at ACI’s 2025 Innovation ShowcaseGOV AI Inc., a New Orleans-based startup and developer of the ThinkGov AI Governance Platform, is proud to announce that ThinkGov has been selected as a winner of the Airports Council International (ACI) World Business Partner Airport Innovation Showcase 2025. The platform was recognized under the theme “Best Available Innovation at an Airport” for its groundbreaking approach to responsible AI governance in aviation.ThinkGov will present its award-winning platform at the Airports Innovate Conference in Busan, Republic of Korea, on November 26, 2025, alongside other global innovators shaping the future of airport technology.Designed specifically for public sector environments, ThinkGov empowers airport authorities to manage, monitor, and govern AI systems with transparency, ethics, and compliance. As airports increasingly adopt artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance operations, security, and passenger experience, the need for robust AI governance has never been more critical. The ThinkGov AI Governance Platform is a pioneering solution designed to empower airport authorities with the tools to manage, monitor, and govern AI systems responsibly. The platform features a centralized AI system registry, policy engine, bias auditing tools, and an AI maturity model tailored to airport operations. “We’re honored to be recognized by ACI and excited to share our vision for responsible AI at one of the industry’s most forward-looking events,” said Tim Walsh, Founder and CEO of GOV AI Inc. “ThinkGov is built to help airports innovate confidently while safeguarding public trust and regulatory integrity.”About GOV AI Inc.GOV AI Inc. is a New Orleans-based startup focused on building responsible AI governance solutions for public sector organizations. Its flagship product, ThinkGov, is the first AI governance platform designed specifically for airports and government agencies, helping them align innovation with ethics, compliance, and strategic goals. GOV AI Inc. is a proud member of the ACI World Business Partner community.Media ContactTim WalshFounder & CEO, GOV AI Inc.📧 twalsh@thinkgov.ai📞 +1 833-421-0879

