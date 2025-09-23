Libyan Civil Society Gains Support Through EU-Funded Youth-Centered Dialogue for Peace and Justice

Representatives of Libyan civil society organizations attending mentorship session at Tatweer Research's headquarters in Benghazi as part of the EU-funded Youth-Centered Dialogue for Peace and Justice in Libya.

CESVI and Tatweer Research deliver training, mentorship, and regional exchanges to help CSOs build sustainability and promote youth and women’s participation.

This initiative is a step forward in enabling Libyan civil society to become drivers of peace and inclusive development. CESVI is committed to supporting the local communities' resilience across Libya” — Mohamed Zawawa, CESVI Project Manager

BENGHAZI, LIBYA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Union , in partnership with CESVI and Tatweer Research , is advancing its commitment to strengthening civil society in Libya through the Youth-Centered Dialogue for Peace and Justice in Libya (YCDPJ) project. The latest phase of this initiative empowers civil society organizations (CSOs) to play a stronger role in promoting peace, justice, and inclusive development by investing in organizational capacity, fostering strategic partnerships, and amplifying youth voices.Since 2011, Libyan CSOs have been at the forefront of addressing community needs despite operating in a challenging environment marked by political instability and economic pressures. Many organizations continue to face systemic barriers such as limited funding opportunities, reliance on external donors, and a lack of public visibility. The YCDPJ project is designed to respond to these realities by equipping CSOs with the tools and networks they need to thrive independently and to contribute more effectively to their communities.The project has engaged twelve CSOs from Benghazi, Derna, and Tobruk through needs assessments, capacity-building, mentorship, and regional peer exchanges. Together, these activities form a comprehensive approach that strengthens governance structures, enhances financial sustainability, and promotes inclusive participation, with a particular focus on the engagement of women and youth.Building on this foundation, a six-day capacity-building training was held from August 16 to 21 at Tatweer Research’s headquarters in Benghazi. Sessions covered financial sustainability, procurement transparency, communication and advocacy, partnership development, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence in civil society. The training also emphasized inclusivity, equipping CSOs with strategies to advance gender-responsive practices and ensure more equitable leadership opportunities.From September 15 to 17, a three-day mentorship program delivered 16 intensive sessions tailored to organizational needs. CSOs received practical guidance on governance, fundraising, human resource management, community engagement, and gender equity. By combining expert advice with hands-on exercises, the mentorship sessions provided participants with actionable strategies that can be applied immediately in their operations. Follow-up engagements will monitor progress and ensure that lessons are integrated into long-term development plans.To encourage collaboration beyond Libya, the project launched online peer exchanges with regional counterparts. On September 2, Tafarroud for Empowerment from Libya met virtually with Aeon Collective from Saudi Arabia, led by Princess Mashael AlShalan. The session explored challenges such as sustainable funding and advancing women’s rights. Aeon also introduced its Tree Library initiative, sparking dialogue on how similar models could be adapted in the Libyan context. A second exchange, held on September 8, brought together the Information and Research Center – King Hussein Foundation (IRCKHF) from Jordan with two Libyan CSOs: Al-Tatweer Association for Scientific Research and Training, and the April Health Awareness Foundation. Discussions centered on evidence-based research, health education, gender equality, and the role of data in shaping effective programs. These exchanges not only broaden perspectives but also create opportunities for long-term partnerships that extend the impact of Libyan CSOs beyond national borders.Furthermore, participating CSOs are benefiting from additional support to strengthen their community impact. This includes sub-grants of up to €10,000 for grassroots initiatives promoting the inclusion of women, youth, and children. At least half of these initiatives will be led by women, underscoring the project’s commitment to inclusivity and gender equity.The project will also help CSOs improve their visibility and storytelling capacities, challenging misconceptions about civil society and showcasing their contributions to peace and justice. A multi-stakeholder networking event will bring together CSOs, private sector partners, and government representatives to create opportunities for collaboration and sustainable funding. By linking civil society with a broader ecosystem of actors, the project ensures that CSOs are positioned not only as service providers but also as strategic partners in building a more peaceful and just Libya.The Youth-Centered Dialogue for Peace and Justice in Libya is funded by the European Union and implemented by CESVI, an international NGO with extensive experience in sustainable development and humanitarian programming, in partnership with Tatweer Research, a Libyan company dedicated to innovation, education, and sustainable development.

