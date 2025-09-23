Magic New Family Homes Partners with Mernda Football Club as Official Sponsor for 2025 Season

Magic new family homes sponsor Mernda football club Magic New Family Homes logo

Melbourne Home Builder Strengthens Community Ties Through Local Sports Partnership

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magic New Family Homes, a Melbourne-based custom home construction company, today announced its official sponsorship partnership with Mernda Football Club for the 2025 season, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting local community organizations.

The sponsorship agreement establishes Magic New Family Homes as an official partner of the Mernda Football Club, providing financial support and promotional backing for the club's 2025 competitive season and community programs.

"We're proud to support the Mernda Football Club and the broader community it serves," said a founder of Magic New Family Homes. "Local sports clubs are the heart of community life, bringing families together and creating lasting connections. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to build stronger communities, both through the homes we construct and the organizations we support."

The partnership reflects Magic New Family Homes' strategic focus on the Mernda and Whittlesea regions, where the company has established itself as a leading provider of custom home construction services for local families.

Mernda Football Club, which competes in the Northern Football League, serves hundreds of players and families throughout Melbourne's northern suburbs. The club's programs span multiple age groups and skill levels, from junior development through senior competitive divisions.

The sponsorship includes promotional support through Magic New Family Homes' marketing channels, helping to raise awareness of the football club's programs and community initiatives. The partnership also provides networking opportunities between local families interested in custom home construction and the broader Mernda sporting community.

Magic New Family Homes has built its reputation on delivering quality custom homes throughout Melbourne's growth corridors, with particular expertise in the Whittlesea and surrounding areas. The company's community sponsorship program reflects its broader commitment to supporting local organizations that strengthen family and community bonds.

The 2025 sponsorship represents Magic New Family Homes' first official partnership with a local sporting organization, though the company has previously supported various community initiatives throughout Melbourne's northern suburbs.

Both organizations expect the partnership to generate positive community impact while strengthening local business and sporting networks throughout the Mernda region.

About Magic New Family Homes

Magic New Family Homes is a Melbourne-based custom home construction company specializing in residential building services throughout the Whittlesea region and greater Melbourne area. The company focuses on delivering quality custom homes through transparent business practices and superior customer service. Magic New Family Homes is committed to supporting local communities through various sponsorship and partnership programs.

About Mernda Football Club

Mernda Football Club is a community-based sporting organization competing in the Northern Football League. The club serves players and families throughout Melbourne's northern suburbs, offering programs across multiple age groups and divisions while promoting community engagement and sporting excellence.

