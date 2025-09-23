Governor Stein On Medicaid Funding Impasse Between House and Senate

Today Governor Josh Stein released the following statement as the General Assembly fails to come together on a solution to fund Medicaid in North Carolina:

“With no agreement in sight to fully fund our Medicaid program, the General Assembly is closing off access to health care at a time when we need more. Failure to act will lose us critical federal funding and take more than a billion dollars total out of our state’s health care system, needlessly hurting people’s health, health care providers, and our economy.

“What’s crazy is that both the House and Senate agree that more funding is needed, and they agree on exactly how much, but they’re allowing a separate disagreement between the chambers to sink this critical funding. They’re putting their politics ahead of our people. It’s inexcusable. I urge the legislature to set their differences aside and protect North Carolinians’ ability to access health care.”