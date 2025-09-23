BioAccelergy and New West Genetics Join Forces to Revolutionize Renewable Biofuel Feedstocks

BioAccelergy and New West Genetics Team Up to Deliver High-Yield, Low-Carbon Oilseed Feedstocks for Renewable Fuels

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Massive Market Opportunity• The global renewable fuels market is projected to exceed $225 billion by 2030, driven by aggressive government clean fuel mandates and corporate decarbonization goals.• Feedstock availability and cost remain the biggest constraints to growth—representing up to 70% of production costs.• BioAccelergy + NWG are poised to disrupt this bottleneck by delivering oilseed feedstocks with up to 2x higher yield per acre than conventional seed oil crops and ultra-low CI, giving producers a significant cost-per-gallon advantage while meeting the strictest fuel standards.A Game-Changing Partnership BioAccelergy’s TerraSync™ technology captures atmospheric CO2 and converts it into microbial biofertilizers that self-replicate in soil, restoring degraded farmland and replenishing essential nutrients. This process enables the production of crops with increased yields and significantly reduced carbon footprint”, said Rocco Fiato, BioAccelergy’s CEO. When paired with NWG’s non-GMO seed genetics bred for exceptionally high oil yields and enhanced sustainability traits, the result is a feedstock solution that is both environmentally and economically superior. NWG’s Amplify® trait represents a major breakthrough in hemp hybridization, delivering unmatched yield and sustainability benefits. Amplifyis the first commercial-scale industrial hemp hybrid, which doubles oilseed yields by genetically skewing the crops gender as well as inducing hybrid vigor. This breakthrough enables AMPLIFY to outperform oil yields/acre of traditional oilseeds like soy, canola, and camelina, making it an ideal candidate for renewable fuels, food, feed, and fiber applications.NWG CEO Wendy Mosher adds; “AMPLIFY provides a beneficial rotation crop to improve farm soils, break disease cycles, and mitigate commodity risk. The teaming of our companies also brings a buyer to the value chain, so farms have a ready, economically competitive contract”.Strategic Field Testing and Commercialization PlansThe partnership is conducting large-scale field tests in Montana, in collaboration with the Crow Tribe, to validate the combined technologies’ performance. These tests will pave the way for strategic commercialization plans in 2026, offering renewable fuel producers a sustainable and profitable solution to meet clean fuel requirements.Why This Matters to Investors“This collaboration comes at a critical time when reducing the carbon footprint of industrial processes is a global priority. BioAccelergy’s proprietary land reclamation - carbon mitigation technology, combined with NWG’s advanced oilseed genetics, provides a unique farm-to-finished-product capability that aligns with environmental improvement objectives while delivering strong financial returns”, said Wendy Mosher, New West Genetic” CEO.Key benefits for renewable fuel producers include:• Ultra-Low Carbon Intensity: Feedstocks with a significantly reduced environmental impact.• Exceptional Yield: Amplifydelivers up to double the oilseed yields of conventional industrial hemp, with even greater yields in their product pipeline.• Economic Viability: Cost-effective production of renewable fuels with superior performance properties.About BioAccelergyBioAccelergy is a leader in carbon mitigation and bio-sequestration technologies. Its TerraSync™ platform enables the production of renewable products with superior environmental and economic performance. Through strategic alliances and innovative technologies, BioAccelergy is committed to driving sustainable solutions for a cleaner future. Based in Houston, Texas, with partner facilities in Florida, Montana, New Jersey and Shanghai, China, BioAccelergy has established an international presence in partnerships with some of the world's leading energy and agronomic companies.About New West GeneticsNew West Genetics is on a mission to contribute solutions to agricultural and food challenges through the deployment of Industrial hemp. The Company is a global leader in creating premium, stable hemp seed genetics that are enhanced for regenerative fuel, food, fiber, and feed applications. By combining traditional breeding, modern genomics, and agronomic expertise, to the Company has created non-GMO, proprietary hemp genetics bred for high-yield, valued market traits, and sustainable production, decreasing agriculture’s carbon footprint, and increasing soil and farm health. NWG’s Amplifytrait represents a major breakthrough in hemp hybridization, delivering unmatched yield and sustainability benefits.Contact InformationFor media inquiries or investment opportunities, please contact:Wendy Mosher - CEONew West Genetics+1-800-970-1615wmosher@newwestgenetics.com

