NemaLife Contributes to Landmark Nature Aging Study on Bioactives that Activate Autophagy and Promote Healthy Aging

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NemaLife is proud to announce its role as a contributing partner in a newly published study in Nature Aging , in collaboration with external partners involving a global consortium of collaborators. The study identifies naturally occurring terpenoids—thymol and carvacrol—as potent activators of autophagy and mitophagy, opening new avenues for nutrition-based strategies to prevent age-related diseases.This multi-institutional effort uncovers how bioactives from herbs modulate mitochondrial function and trigger protective cellular pathways. NemaLife’s proprietary C. elegans platform was used to evaluate stress resilience and motility outcomes, offering organismal insights that bridged molecular discovery to phenotypic impact.“This study exemplifies how translational science can bridge natural bioactives with cellular mechanisms of aging,” said Dr. Siva Vanapalli, CEO of NemaLife. “We are honored to support this pioneering work with our AI-powered high-throughput C. elegans platform, accelerating discovery of dietary ingredients that hold real potential to improve healthspan. I would like to personally congratulate all the collaborators involved, whose dedication and scientific rigor were instrumental in this success.”"This study underscores how powerful C. elegans can be in uncovering the mechanisms of action behind natural bioactives,” said contributing author Dr. M. Adnan Qureshi, Discovery Team Lead at NemaLife. “Such insights are vital for advancing science-driven nutrition."The discovery that common dietary terpenoids can induce autophagy and reduce aging phenotypes in multiple models marks a major step toward scientifically-backed functional nutrition. NemaLife remains committed to enabling such innovation through cutting-edge human-relevant in vivo testing platforms.For media inquiries, please contact:info@nemalifeinc.com

