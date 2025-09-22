Two Mexican Nationals With Prior Felony Convictions And Multiple Deportations Charged For Illegally Reentering The United States

LAS VEGAS – Two Mexican nationals unlawfully residing in Las Vegas made their initial court appearances today to face charges of illegally reentering the United States after previously being removed from the country.

Alfredo Covarrubias-Jimenez, 39, and Victor Manuel Navarro-Quesada, 34, are both charged with one-count of deported alien found in the United States. Preliminary hearings for both defendants are scheduled for October 6, 2025, before United States Magistrate Judge Elayna J Youchah.

According to allegations contained in the criminal complaints and statements made during court proceedings, Covarrubias-Jimenez and Navarro-Quesada are both citizens and nationals of Mexico and were both previously deported and removed from the United States and reentered the United States illegally.

On September 10, 2025, Covarrubias-Jimenez was remanded to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), from the Nevada Department of Corrections, based on an ICE detainer. ICE became aware Covarrubias-Jimenez was in Nevada after he was arrested by North Las Vegas Police for Possession of Controlled Substance, Trafficking Controlled Substance, and Own Possess Gun by Prohibited Person. On another occasion, ICE filed a detainer in California after Covarrubias-Jimenez was arrested by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s office on December 1, 2021, for Possess Purchase for Sale Narcotic Controlled Substance and Transport Sale Narcotic Controlled Substance. The California ICE detainer was not honored. Covarrubias-Jimenez had previously been deported five times, and he also has a prior felony conviction for Inflict Corporal Injury on a Spouse out of California.

On September 16, 2025, Navarro-Quesada was remanded to the custody of ICE, from the Nevada Department of Corrections, based on an ICE detainer. On February 6, 2025, ICE learned that Navarro-Quesada was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for Trafficking Controlled Substance and four counts of Possess to Sell Controlled Substance. Navarro-Quesada had previously been deported to Mexico on four occasions. Navarro-Quesada has a prior felony conviction from 2019 out of the District of Colorado for Illegal Reentry after Deportation, the same offense he is currently charged with.

If convicted, Covarrubias-Jimenez faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison, a three-year term of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment.

If convicted, Navarro-Quesada faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison, a three-year term of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment.

Acting United States Attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada and Salt Lake City Field Office Acting Director Jason Knight made the announcement.

The ICE Salt Lake City, Las Vegas Sub-Office investigated the case; and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada is prosecuting the case.

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or completing the online tip form.

A complaint is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

