Fresno County Man Sentenced to 12.5 Years in Prison for Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor

Michael Dickens, 59, of Clovis, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 12.5 years in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release, for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced.

According to court documents, between Oct. 21 and Oct. 30, 2020, Dickens used his cellphone and social media to communicate with a person he believed to be a 12-year-old minor, but who was in fact an undercover law enforcement officer. Dickens communicated his desire to engage in sexual activity with the minor, including by sending images and a video of his genitalia to the undercover officer. Dickens drove to an agreed-upon location to meet with the minor and was arrested by law enforcement.

This case was the product of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brittany M. Gunter and Arin C. Heinz prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. Click on the “resources” tab for information about internet-safety education.