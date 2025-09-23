MADISON MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Willie Frank Hicks, Jr., 42, of Madison, Florida, pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The plea was announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said: “I deeply appreciate the outstanding work by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, with support from our federal law enforcement partners, to remove this offender and the deadly drugs he was peddling from our streets. This successful prosecution is yet another step toward fulfilling the promise made by President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi to Take Back America from the drug dealers flooding our communities with poison.”

Court documents reflect that on May 29, 2025, Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle occupied by the defendant. During the traffic stop, the defendant attempted to flee the scene on foot and was subsequently apprehended by deputies. After being detained, the defendant was found in possession of approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine.

Hicks faces up to life imprisonment.

The case involved a joint investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys James A. McCain and Eric K. Mountin.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 4, 2025, at 10:00 am at the United States Courthouse in Tallahassee before United States District Judge Mark Walker.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America (https://www.justice.gov/dag/media/1393746/dl?inline ) a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

