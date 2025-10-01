GLISI Illuminates Education’s Hidden Heroes in Sixth Annual Crowd-Sourced Campaign

GLISI’s Hidden Heroes campaign spotlights educators who are making a difference every day in communities across Georgia.

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hidden Heroes, a crowd-sourced campaign illuminating difference-makers in communities across Georgia, officially kicked off its sixth year. Hosted by Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement (GLISI), Hidden Heroes illuminates how impactful the education profession is on community thriving, recognizing that educators are the workforce that makes every other workforce possible.

Nominations of Georgia-based K12 educators are open through Oct. 31, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET at hiddenheroes.glisi.org. Nominees can include but are not limited to teachers, coaches, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, administrators, human resource officers, music directors, custodians, superintendents and beyond. By honoring education professionals, GLISI highlights the role public education has played in building and perpetuating our economic viability as a state and nation, while also cultivating social ties across generations and sectors that contribute to quality of life in our state.

“Show me a community that values its educators and I’ll show you a community poised not only for continued economic vitality and innovation, but one where ties among neighbors are strong and well-being is thriving,” said CEO and Executive Director of GLISI, Leslie Hazle Bussey, Ph.D.

Nominations can be made Oct. 1- 31, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET and include a short write-up about how the nominee makes a difference in their school and community. The voting period takes place from Nov. 3, 2025, at 6 a.m. through Nov. 21, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET. Awards will be announced on Dec. 1, 2025. The three top vote-getters in each of the three regions (Northern, Central, and Southern) will be awarded the title of 2025 Hidden Hero. All nine Hidden Heroes and their nominators will receive cash prizes. Cash prizes are possible because of campaign sponsors, including title sponsor, Kennesaw State University - Bagwell College of Education, and additional sponsors, Georgia Power and Parker Poe.

To nominate and vote, visit hiddenheroes.glisi.org.

ABOUT THE GEORGIA LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE FOR SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT

Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement designs transformational leadership experiences for successful schools and thriving communities. GLISI approaches its mission by igniting collective leadership, inspiring innovation, cultivating trust, and engaging every voice. Founded in 2001 by a coalition of education, business, and government leaders who believed leadership was the most impactful lever for improving public education in Georgia, GLISI provides leadership development and consulting to help schools unleash the potential in every child, retain outstanding educators, and accelerate community prosperity. Learn more about GLISI by visiting glisi.org

