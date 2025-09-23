Los Angeles Tribune Launches LAT Español, Names Andrea Gomez as Vice President of Spanish Division

Award-Winning Journalist Andrea Gomez to Lead New Division Championing Latino Voices in Media, Culture, and Business

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Tribune proudly announces the official launch of The Los Angeles Tribune Español, a new Spanish-language division committed to elevating and spotlighting Latino voices across media, business, and culture. The initiative marks a historic expansion for the iconic media brand, solidifying its ongoing commitment to inclusion, equity, and global reach. Media veteran Andrea Gomez has been appointed Vice President of the Spanish Division, bringing more than two decades of industry excellence to this landmark role.

A former Univision anchor and internationally recognized communications strategist, Gomez has spent over 25 years reshaping expertise into influence. As founder of Andrea Gomez Communications LLC, the award-winning strategist has served Fortune 500 leaders across the United States and Latin America, crafting powerful campaigns. From anchoring the news at Univision Houston to reporting for CNN Español, TV Azteca, MundoFox, and RCN Colombia, Gomez has earned a well-deserved reputation as one of the most trusted names in Spanish-language media.

“In today’s global economy, representation is not optional. It’s essential,” said Andrea Gomez, “The Los Angeles Tribune Español will serve as a connector for cultures, amplifying Latino voices and creating a platform rooted in excellence and authenticity."

The Los Angeles Tribune, a nationally recognized brand with a historic reputation dating back over 100 years, views this new division as a milestone in its ongoing evolution as a platform for thought leadership.

“The launch of LAT Español represents a huge step forward for the Los Angeles Tribune,” said Moe Rock, CEO of the Los Angeles Tribune. “Andrea brings world-class leadership, cultural insight, and unmatched media acumen to this initiative.”

Joining in the celebration, Dawna Campbell, Executive Vice President of the Los Angeles Tribune and Director of the Film Division, shared her enthusiasm: “LAT Español represents the Tribune’s commitment to dynamic storytelling and cultural elevation. This marks a proud moment for the entire team."

The Los Angeles Tribune Español is now live and available to readers at https://latespanol.com. Through exclusive interviews, expert columns, in-depth features, and multimedia content, LAT Español will spotlight stories that inspire, educate, and influence across borders.

About Andrea Gomez

Andrea Gomez is an award-winning journalist, bilingual media strategist, and the founder of Andrea Gomez Communications LLC—a boutique public relations firm specializing in high-visibility positioning, multicultural storytelling, and executive media training. With over 25 years of experience in Spanish- and English-language media, Andrea helps leaders build credibility, own their narrative, and get featured where it matters most. She works with CEOs, attorneys, speakers, and thought leaders who are ready to be recognized and respected in both U.S. and global markets.





Legal Disclaimer:

