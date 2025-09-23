MDC to purchase seed in Kirksville during select dates this fall

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing seed from the public for a variety of tree and shrub species. The nursery conducts seed collections annually, and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings.

In northeastern Missouri, people can bring their seed to MDC’s Northeast Regional Office at 3500 South Baltimore Street in Kirksville on the following dates:

Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 from 12-5 p.m.

Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The nursery will quit accepting seed once the quota has been reached for that tree or shrub species, so it would be best to call ahead to be sure there is still a need for the seed that is being brought in. The nursery reserves the right to stop buying seed once needs are met. The nursery also reserves the right to reject seed that is poor quality, is not mature, or is mixed with refuse such as leaves and twigs.

The nursery will begin accepting seed for the following species (prices are by the pound):

Hazelnut, (seed must be mature, light brown and easily pulled from husk, no green or partially green husks will be accepted), $4.75

(seed must be mature, light brown and easily pulled from husk, no green or partially green husks will be accepted), $4.75 Gray Dogwood, $5.00

$5.00 Mixed Hickory, $0.75

$0.75 Shellbark Hickory, $0.90

$0.90 Redbud, (pods must be brown and have, on average, 3 seeds per pod that are light brown and filled, not black), $4.00 in pods

(pods must be brown and have, on average, 3 seeds per pod that are light brown and filled, not black), $4.00 in pods White Oak, $0.95

$0.95 Ohio Buckeye, (without hulls), $0.95

(without hulls), $0.95 Black Oak, $0.85

$0.85 Northern Red Oak, $0.95

$0.95 Pin Oak, $1.25

$1.25 Swamp White Oak, $1.50

$1.50 Kentucky Coffee Tree , (no pods – clean seed only) $8.00

, (no pods – clean seed only) $8.00 Wild Plum, (must be ripe – yellow, red, or orange. No partially green fruit will be accepted) $1.95

(must be ripe – yellow, red, or orange. No partially green fruit will be accepted) $1.95 Black Cherry, (fruit must be ripe, black in color) $6.00

(fruit must be ripe, black in color) $6.00 Hackberry, $12.75

People in northeastern Missouri who have questions about tree species or how to check to see if the seed is good can contact MDC’s Northeast Regional Office at (660) 785-2420.