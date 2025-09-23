The Roxy Hotel Presents 'Clem Burke Photographed by Chris Stein'

Clem and Debbie in front of CBGB Circa 1974-1975

An exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of Blondie’s legendary drummer, Clem Burke, captured by renowned photographer and band co-founder Chris Stein.

Clem was the heartbeat of Blondie — Over the years, Clem has delivered countless iconic punk moments, and these photographs capture some of his finest.” — Chris Stein

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roxy Hotel (located at 2 6th avenue, New York, NY) is honored to announce “Clem Burke Photographed by Chris Stein”, a special pop-up exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of Blondie’s legendary drummer, Clem Burke, captured in a striking series of portraits by renowned photographer and band co-founder Chris Stein.On view in The Roxy Hotel’s public spaces from September 20, 2025, through January 6, 2026, the exhibition offers guests an intimate glimpse of Burke during Blondie’s formative years, as seen through the eyes of his longtime friend and bandmate. Stein’s photographs capture Burke’s style and presence, and offer a unique perspective into their decades-long creative partnership.The Roxy Hotel is proud to pay tribute to Burke with this special exhibition, presented in a setting he often called one of his favorites in Manhattan. Burke’s close connection to Stein and appreciation for his photography gives this exhibition added significance."Clem was the heartbeat of Blondie — essential to our sound, our success, and our spirit. He’s always been a student of popular music and culture, constantly inspiring us with his energy and drive, always saying, ‘Let’s get it going — we can do this!’ Over the years, Clem has delivered countless iconic punk moments, and these photographs capture some of his finest."- Chris SteinThe property's continued relationship with Chris Stein underscores its dedication to creating a cultural epicenter for artists, musicians, and creatives. This collaboration not only enhances the hotel’s identity as a downtown cultural hub but also celebrates the seamless fusion of artistic expression and hospitality.About Clem BurkeClem Burke was a founding member of Blondie, the groundbreaking band that has influenced music, fashion, and art for nearly 50 years. With their chart-topping success, fearless innovation, and rare longevity, Blondie earned a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006—one of many accolades that recognize their cultural impact.Reflecting on his first meeting with Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, Clem recalls: “We seemed to get along okay. In time, they became like the older brother and sister I never had. It was clear we shared a deep love for a lot of the same music.” In his forthcoming memoir, Clem offers an unfiltered look at life in and out of the spotlight: “Rejection, betrayal, being ripped off and let down are as much a part of the story as record deals, hit songs, and sold-out tours. It takes being grounded and having a strong work ethic to manage the exhilaration of achieving your dreams.”Beyond Blondie, Clem’s drumming career spans collaborations with legends like Iggy Pop, Pete Townshend, and Eurythmics, earning him a spot on Rolling Stone’s list of the “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time.” He also received an honorary Doctorate of Music from the University of Gloucestershire in recognition of his pioneering work with students in a groundbreaking drumming research project.About Chris SteinChris Stein began taking photographs in 1968. In 1973, he met Debbie Harry, and together they co-founded Blondie, co-writing genre-defining hits like “Heart of Glass” and “Rapture.” From the beginning, Chris was not only a musician but also an avid documentarian, constantly photographing the vibrant and chaotic world surrounding Blondie.It was the heyday of punk and new wave in New York City, and Chris was at the epicenter—capturing the rise of a cultural revolution from the inside. His lens documented not just his bandmates but the emerging icons of the scene.As Blondie rose to fame, Chris continued to chronicle their journey and the creative ecosystem around them. This rare dual perspective—as both participant and observer—makes his photography uniquely intimate and historically valuable. Over the years, his work has been showcased in galleries and featured in prominent publications around the world.Chris has authored several acclaimed photography books and beyond Blondie, Stein has collaborated with a wide array of influential artists over the decades, including Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, William Burroughs, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Devo, Glenn O’Brien, and Shepard Fairey.Chris Stein continues to live and work in New York City, pursuing his lifelong passions for music, photography, and creative expression.

