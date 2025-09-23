Los Angeles Tribune Launches LAT Español, Names Willie A Lora as Vice President of Spanish Division

Historic Expansion Marks Commitment to Latino Voices, Cultural Inclusion, and Global Impact

“The Los Angeles Tribune Español will redefine Spanish-language media in the United States,” ” — Willie A Lora

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Tribune officially announces the launch of the Los Angeles Tribune Español, a new Spanish-language division dedicated to amplifying Latino voices. This initiative represents a historic expansion for the media brand, reinforcing its commitment to inclusion, equity, and global reach. Willie A Lora has been appointed Vice President of the Spanish Division, bringing extensive industry expertise and a proven record of leadership in Spanish-language journalism.

A veteran media professional, Lora has spent decades shaping high-impact news and communications strategies. Former Director of News at CNN en Español, Lora guided major news initiatives across the Americas, establishing standards of journalistic distinction. As founder of Lora Media Consulting, the communications strategist has partnered with leading media organizations and corporate clients to enhance visibility, credibility, and influence. Lora’s experience combines newsroom expertise and strategic storytelling as one of the most trusted figures in Spanish-language media. Lora is also the Senior Fellow for Global Affairs for the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute.

The Los Angeles Tribune Español will join forces with leaders such as Andrea Gomez, Vice President of the Spanish Division at The Los Angeles Tribune Español, to create a powerhouse of Spanish-language media talent. The collaboration aims to celebrate Latino voices and highlight cultural achievements.

“The Los Angeles Tribune Español will redefine Spanish-language media in the United States,” said Willie A Lora. “The mission is to create a platform that informs, inspires, and empowers. By working alongside industry leaders such as Andrea Gomez, The Los Angeles Tribune Español will deliver content that celebrates Latino voices while providing meaningful engagement across borders.”

The Los Angeles Tribune, a nationally recognized media organization since 1886 views the launch of The Los Angeles Tribune Español as a milestone in its ongoing commitment to thought leadership and cultural representation.

“The launch of The Los Angeles Tribune Español reflects the Tribune’s dedication to serving diverse audiences with depth,” said Moe Rock, CEO of the Los Angeles Tribune. “Willie A Lora brings unmatched newsroom leadership and a commitment to journalistic integrity.”

Sharing enthusiasm, Dawna Campbell, Executive Vice President of the Los Angeles Tribune and Director of the Film Division, shared: “The Los Angeles Tribune Español demonstrates the Tribune’s vision for content that connects culture and community. Leadership from Willie A Lora strengthens the mission to produce work that educates, inspires, and elevates."

The Los Angeles Tribune Español is now live and available to readers at https://latespanol.com. Through in-depth features, exclusive interviews, expert columns, and multimedia content, The Los Angeles Tribune Español will showcase stories that inform, empower, and influence audiences across borders.



About Willie A. Lora

Willie A. Lora is an award-winning journalist, former CNN anchor, and the President & Founder of Lora Media Consulting, LLC. With over 25 years of experience in global media, communications, and broadcast journalism, he has led newsrooms, anchored international broadcasts, and advised organizations at the highest levels.

At CNN, Lora served as anchor and editorial leader, reporting on major global events and shaping coverage that reached millions worldwide. Today, through his firm, he helps corporations, governments, and media brands navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of digital transformation, public affairs, and strategic messaging. He also serves as Senior Fellow for Global Affairs at the Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute, and his podcast On Target with Willie Lora continues his mission to deliver clarity, truth, and impactful analysis to global audiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.