Governor Hochul Welcomes Global Spectators to Bethpage State Park – ‘The People’s Country Club’ – for the 2025 Ryder Cup

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York State is set to welcome more than 250,000 spectators to Bethpage State Park on Long Island during the 45th Ryder Cup. This historic international event, taking place September 23–28, continues the strong partnership between New York State and the PGA of America. The sold-out biennial match between Team USA and Team Europe is projected to generate more than $200 million in economic impact statewide.

“New York is proud to host the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black and welcome fans from around the world to experience all that Long Island and New York State have to offer,” Governor Hochul said. “It is a great distinction that the PGA of America selected a State Park golf course for this world-class competition. Beyond the excitement on the course, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Long Island–New York City region, where they can experience world-class dining, entertainment, and cultural attractions while supporting local businesses that make this area so vibrant. From iconic landmarks and Broadway shows in New York City to Long Island’s celebrated beaches, wineries, and historic towns, the Ryder Cup provides a gateway for fans to experience all that makes them say, ‘I LOVE NY!’”

Ryder Cup Director Bryan Karns said, “Hosting the 2025 Ryder Cup on Long Island marks a significant milestone in the nearly 100-year history of golf’s greatest team event. New York State provides a world-class stage, and we are grateful for Governor Hochul’s support. Thousands of attendees will soon experience all this community has to offer and the thrill of match play competition on one of the most iconic courses in the world, Bethpage Black.”

Drawing on the success of past major golf events, including the 2021 Ryder Cup in Wisconsin and the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, officials project that the 2025 Ryder Cup will deliver more than $200 million in economic impact. Since New York State secured the event for Bethpage State Park in 2013, the PGA of America, alongside state employees and partners, has devoted years of planning to ensure a world-class experience at the publicly owned course. The PGA notes that the 2025 Ryder Cup will be the largest staging in the competition’s history, building on nearly a century of tradition since its debut in 1927. With decades of experience hosting three major championships and the PGA Tour Playoffs, Bethpage is preparing for what the PGA calls “the biggest buildout ever for a golf event” at what’s known as “The People’s Country Club.”

The Ryder Cup buildout, planned over 60 months and launched on May 19, 2025, is the largest ever, featuring 3.5 million sq. ft. of temporary structures, 1.6 million sq. ft. of decking, 74,000 sq. ft. of retail space, 350 tents, 20 helicopter landing zones, 950 portable toilets, and a 5,000-seat first tee stadium, with more than 20 miles of rope and fencing.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “The Ryder Cup is more than a world-class competition, it’s a celebration of the people who make it possible. At Bethpage State Park, our dedicated staff takes great pride in caring for ‘The People’s Country Club,’ ensuring that golfers and fans from around the globe enjoy an unforgettable experience. Hosting one of golf’s greatest events highlights how State Parks not only enrich lives but also deliver powerful economic benefits to New York’s communities. We are honored to partner with the PGA of America and our state and local partners as we welcome the world to this extraordinary stage.”

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State’s collaboration with the PGA of America will extend well into the next decade. Last week, Governor Hochul announced that Bethpage State Park will host the 2028 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the 2033 PGA Championship. Oak Hill Country Club outside Rochester will also welcome the 2035 PGA Championship, its fifth time hosting the event.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “It is a privilege to host the 45th Ryder Cup, and New York State is excited to welcome fans from across the country and around the world to Long Island. Major events like this draw massive domestic and international crowds that support the region's restaurants, hotels and small businesses, and help to generate dividends for the state's tourism economy. Furthermore, it's a perfect opportunity to showcase all the attractions, industries and excitement that New York State has to offer, both to attendees and to the global broadcast audience.”

Empire State Development Board Chairman Kevin Law said, “Hosting the Ryder Cup at Bethpage State Park is a tremendous opportunity to showcase Long Island to the world. We have so much here – from incredible golf courses and rich history to unparalleled seafood and world-class wine – and this event is the perfect backdrop to highlight it all. The Ryder Cup is known for featuring the world's best golfers, coupled with the most passionate fans, and as a Long Islander I could not be prouder to welcome them all to experience everything in our region.”

A highlight in the event’s Fan Zone is “New York State of Play,” presented by I LOVE NY, New York State Parks, and Taste NY. This showcase will spotlight New York State tourism and agriculture, inviting spectators to discover the state’s world-class attractions while sampling its celebrated food and drink. The experience features a rotating selection from more than 60 Taste NY wineries, craft breweries, cideries and food producers from Long Island and across the state with offerings ranging from coffee and baked goods to chocolates and even oysters. Fans will also have a chance to win prizes and have a photograph taken with Bethpage Black’s iconic “warning sign.”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “It’s awesome to have Taste NY back at Bethpage State Park for the Ryder Cup, providing our farms and food and beverage businesses the opportunity to showcase their unique products to hundreds of thousands of people. Dozens of producers will be participating during the tournament, and we encourage fans to visit the ‘New York State of Play’ tent, discover New York’s tourism destinations and get a taste of what makes New York’s farming and agricultural community so special.”

Discover Long Island COO Sharon Wyman said, “The Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world and hosting it at Bethpage Black is an incredible opportunity to shine a global spotlight on Long Island as a whole. The influx of fans, players, and media are set to deliver a tremendous economic impact for our region’s hotels, restaurants, attractions, and small businesses. We are thrilled to welcome these visitors and showcase why Long Island is not only a premier golf destination but also an unforgettable place to explore year-round.”

The Ryder Cup is a global spectacle, broadcast in 200 countries to more than half a billion households, with 1,000 media representatives on site. The weeklong program features a celebrity tournament, junior competition, team practice rounds, and the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, September 25, leading into three days of match play. Fans are from all 50 states and more than 45 countries are expected to converge on Bethpage Black to witness the action. The Ryder Cup consists of five matches contested over three days between the two 12-member teams from the United States and Europe. The competition alternates host sites every two years between American and European venues.

Founded in New York State, the PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, with nearly 29,000 professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 88 million visitors annually.

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state.

The Taste NY initiative, created in 2013, highlights the quality, diversity, and economic impact of food and beverages grown, produced, or processed in New York State.